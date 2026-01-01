World

Iran govt building attacked amid ongoing protests

By Agencies

A government building in southern Iran was attacked on Wednesday, as widespread protests over the country’s economic situation continued. Authorities reported that part of the provincial governors’ office was damaged, with its door and glass shattered during the attack. Hamed Ostovar, the head of the judiciary in Fasa, confirmed the incident but did not specify the method of the attack.

The protests, which began on Sunday in Tehran’s largest mobile phone market, were sparked by dissatisfaction with Iran’s economic stagnation. Shopkeepers in the market initially closed their businesses, and the demonstrations quickly spread to students across the country.

Iran’s top prosecutor, Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, acknowledged that the economic concerns driving the protests were legitimate but warned of a “decisive response” if the protests escalated into violence or attempts to destabilize the country. He emphasized that peaceful protests over economic conditions were understood but made it clear that any attempts to turn them into actions aimed at insecurity or public property destruction would lead to legal action.

Movahedi-Azad’s comments followed a statement from the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, which expressed support for the protesters, encouraging them to take to the streets. Iran, which does not recognize Israel, has accused the country of sabotage against its nuclear facilities and the assassination of its scientists.

