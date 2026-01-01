ECP issues final notice to 446 lawmakers over delay in asset statements

Lawmaker including Senators, MNAs and MPAs missed deadline for mandatory Form-B submission

Electoral watchdog warns those who fail to comply will face suspension from January 16, 2026, under Section 137(3) of Elections Act, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a final warning to hundreds of lawmakers across the country, serving notices to 446 members of Parliament and provincial assemblies for failing to submit their mandatory annual statements of assets and liabilities by the December 31 deadline.

According to the Commission, notices have been served to 26 senators, 125 members of the National Assembly, 159 members of the Punjab Assembly, 62 members of the Sindh Assembly, 48 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and 26 members of the Balochistan Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan warned that continued non-compliance would result in the suspension of membership under the Elections Act, 2017. In a press release, the Commission emphasized that lawmakers are required to submit Form-B—detailing their assets and liabilities, as well as those of their spouses and dependent children as of June 30—by December 31, 2025, in accordance with Section 137 of the Act.

The ECP announced that members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan who fail to comply will face suspension of their membership on January 16, 2026, under Section 137(3) of the Elections Act, 2017.

According to the Commission, 26 senators have yet to submit their statements, including Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Fawzia Arshad, Hamid Khan, Aimal Wali Khan, and Abdul Shakoor Khan.

In the National Assembly, 125 members remain non-compliant, among them Amir Muqam, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Aqeel Malik, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, and Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

In Punjab, 159 assembly members have not filed their statements, including Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Malik Khalid Pervaz Khokhar, Mian Muhammad Munir, Farooq Ahmad Khan Maneka, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Muhammad Sibtain Raza, and Sardar Sher Afgan Gorchani.

The Sindh Assembly has 62 members yet to comply, among them Agha Shahbaz Ali Durrani, Sohail Anwar, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sherjeel Inam, and Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 48 members remain pending, including Muhammad Anwar Khan and Muhammad Iqbal Khan.

In Balochistan, 26 members have not submitted their details, including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Nawab Jangayz Khan Marri, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, and Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani.

The Commission noted that the prescribed forms are available for download on its official website, www.ecp.gov.pk