CM Maryam inaugurates expanded Wagah Border arena, declares 2026 ‘Year of Youth’

Arena seating capacity rises from 7,500 to 25,000 spectators after revamp

Pakistan Museum, theme park, and martyrs’ memorial added at Wagah

Punjab CM says focus on youth, public welfare and accelerated development in 2026

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed arena at the Wagah Border, marking a major expansion of the iconic Joint Check Post facility that now boasts a seating capacity of 25,000 spectators.

The inauguration, held as a special ceremony organised by Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), was attended by Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, the Lahore Corps Commander, provincial ministers, and senior officials from the bureaucracy.

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates the spectacular newly constructed arena at the world famous Wagah Border crossing in #Pakistan CM Punjab was the Chief guest at the occasion, Corps Commander Lahore and DG Pakistan Rangers #Punjab accompanied the CM… pic.twitter.com/l7t6UmOyx0 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) January 1, 2026

Under the expansion project, the arena’s capacity has surged from 7,500 to 25,000, accompanied by several new constructions at the Joint Check Post. These include a theme park depicting the Partition of the Subcontinent, a railway station model, displays of military equipment, a martyrs’ memorial, and a Pakistan Museum showcasing the nation’s history and culture from independence to the present day. Additional facilities include offices, barracks for Punjab Rangers personnel, a prayer area, food courts, a spacious car parking facility, and an Alamgiri-style gateway at Bab-e-Azadi inspired by Lahore Fort architecture.

The national flag at Wagah, previously standing at 115 metres, now flies at a height of 139 metres, making it the seventh tallest in Asia and the tallest in South Asia.

CM Maryam Nawaz Declares 2026 as ‘Year of Youth’

Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab Chief Minister announced 2026 as the “Year of Youth,” reaffirming her government’s commitment to public welfare, prosperity, and accelerated development in the province. In her New Year message, she extended greetings to the nation, prayed for the well-being of Pakistanis, and expressed hope for peace and security across the country and the world.

CM Maryam Nawaz said she prayed that every young person in Pakistan would move forward on the path of progress and success, expressing optimism that 2026 would bring joy, hope, and opportunities to society.

Highlighting her government’s performance, she noted that all promises made to the people in 2025 were fulfilled. Key achievements included the construction of over 120,000 houses, treatment of more than 20 million patients through field hospitals and clinic-on-wheels services, financial assistance for flood rehabilitation, distribution of laptops, awarding of Honahar Scholarships to youth, and near-completion of 20,000 tractors distributed to farmers under a two-phase plan, with an additional 10,000 tractors to follow.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister outlined major public welfare initiatives for 2026, including the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital, Sargodha Cardiology Institute, and Jinnah Cardiology Centre, among other development projects. She expressed confidence that Punjab’s journey of development and prosperity, which began in 2024, would gain even greater momentum in 2026 with the grace of Allah.