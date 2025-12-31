Any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity will draw firm response: CDF FM Munir

CDF and COAS Field Marshal Munir addresses 18th National Workshop on Balochistan, reaffirms commitment to thwart designs of Indian-sponsored proxies thru stern actions

CDF highlighted role of civil society, particularly in countering disinformation and propaganda and driving sustainable development

Pays tribute to resilience of people of Balochistan, underscoring their pivotal role in country’s prosperity and development

Stresses importance of rejecting vested political agendas to ensure Balochistan’s future is shaped by long-term prosperity

Reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday warned that any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity will be met with a “firm and decisive” response, reiterating that the Armed Forces remain fully committed to safeguarding the lives and well-being of the country’s citizens, the military’s media wing said.

The CDF made these remarks while addressing the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ), according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 31 December, 2025 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, #COAS & CDF, #Pakistan, interacted with the participants of the 18th National Workshop on #Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ). The workshop focused on exploring Balochistan’s socio-economic… pic.twitter.com/zvcjW9g24K — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 31, 2025

Highlighting continued attempts by Indian-sponsored proxies to propagate violence and disrupt development, Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed that their designs would be thwarted through stern actions by the security forces to rid Balochistan of terrorism and unrest.

“Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, the COAS and CDF emphasised that any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response,” the ISPR statement said.

The ISPR said the workshop focused on exploring Balochistan’s socio-economic development and its strategic importance for Pakistan.

In his address, Field Marshal Munir paid tribute to the resilience of the people of Balochistan, underscoring their pivotal role in the country’s prosperity and development.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 31 December, 2025 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, #COAS & CDF, #Pakistan, interacted with the participants of the 18th National Workshop on #Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ). The workshop focused on exploring Balochistan’s socio-economic… pic.twitter.com/OuRCO620e5 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 31, 2025

“He lauded the wide-ranging initiatives being undertaken by the federal and provincial governments, highlighting a people-centric approach aimed at improving socio-economic conditions and unlocking the province’s vast economic potential for the benefit of its people,” the statement added.

According to the ISPR, the CDF also highlighted the role of civil society, particularly in countering disinformation and propaganda and driving sustainable development.

“He stressed the importance of rejecting vested political agendas to ensure that Balochistan’s future is shaped by long-term prosperity for all its residents,” the statement said.

Pakistan witnessed violations of its sovereignty by neighbouring countries India and Afghanistan in May and October, respectively.

The May conflict with India was triggered by an attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi, without evidence, blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad strongly rejected the allegations and called for a neutral investigation.

Despite this, India launched air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir on May 7, sparking a four-day military clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. After tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, American intervention on May 10 led to a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, in October, Pakistan-Afghanistan relations deteriorated over tensions linked to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), with Islamabad urging Kabul to curb cross-border terrorism.

Following border clashes on October 11, a temporary ceasefire emerged after talks in Doha and later in Istanbul, but successive rounds of negotiations failed to yield a durable solution despite mediation efforts by Turkiye and Qatar.

Pakistan has also seen a sharp uptick in terrorist activity, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The state has designated Balochistan-based terrorist groups as Fitna al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation inside Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with deaths from terrorist attacks rising by 45 percent compared to the previous year. The index, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), analyzes key global terrorism trends over the past 17 years.