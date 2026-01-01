NATIONAL

Aerial firing injures 25 in Karachi on New Year’s Eve, 59 arrested

By News Desk

KARACHI: At least 25 people, including women and children, were injured in Karachi on New Year’s Eve after being struck by stray bullets from aerial firing. Police arrested 59 individuals across the city in connection with the incidents, recovering several weapons in the process.

Rescue officials reported that gunfire erupted in multiple neighbourhoods as people welcomed the New Year, with victims being rushed to hospitals well into the night. The injuries occurred due to bullets fired from unknown directions.

Chhipa Foundation spokesperson Shahid Chaudhry confirmed that 25 people were injured in various parts of the city, including victims such as 36-year-old Mukhtiar near Chhanesar Goth, 33-year-old Nabeel near Haji Mureed Goth, and 40-year-old Naik Muhammad near Meezan Bank at New Sabzi Mandi. Among the injured were children, such as 11-year-old Meh Jabeen in Korangi, 7-year-old Fareeha near Safora Chowrangi, and 8-year-old Faria in Korangi No 5.

Other victims included 65-year-old Haji Zaheer near Johar Mor and 71-year-old Salamat Gul near Shalimar Bakery in Manzoor Colony. Police and rescue teams worked to transport the injured to local hospitals, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and Civil Hospital.

In response, police launched a citywide crackdown on aerial firing, resulting in the arrest of 59 suspects. SSP District Central Zeeshan Siddiqui confirmed that Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police arrested Muhammad Suleman and recovered illegal weapons. Other arrests were made in areas such as Gulberg, Yusuf Plaza, Joharabad, and Quaidabad, where weapons and ammunition were seized.

Authorities emphasized that aerial firing is a serious crime and jeopardizes public safety. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against this practice, and further legal actions are underway against the arrested suspects.

Iran govt building attacked amid ongoing protests
Pakistan reaffirms One-China policy; exchanges nuclear, prisoner lists with India
