‘2026 Dawn’: Unity, democratic responsibility, defence and reform as leaders set national course

PM Shehbaz, President Zardari salute resilience and martyrs at New Year, hailing 2025 as ‘golden year’ for defence of homeland

Pledge to fast-track economic reforms, ensure prosperity, calling for unity, democracy and national reconciliation

Reaffirm commitment to regional peace, Kashmir and Palestine, warning on security threats, climate risks and water disputes

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan stepped into 2026 amid regional turbulence and domestic challenges, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the nation’s resilience and martyrs, renewed pledges to accelerate economic reforms, and underscored national unity, democratic responsibility, and Pakistan’s commitment to regional and global peace.

In his New Year’s message for 2026, the prime minister extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, praying that the new year brings happiness, prosperity, and Allah’s grace and mercy to all Pakistanis.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “2025 will be recorded in history in golden letters for the defence of the motherland.” He praised the armed forces and the nation for standing shoulder to shoulder to foil enemy designs, particularly lauding Pakistan’s air defence, which he described as a model of success for the world and a textbook-worthy engagement for warriors globally. He reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to remain an iron wall in defence of the country.

The prime minister paid solemn tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in terrorist attacks during the year, offering the nation’s special homage to their sacrifices.

On the economic front, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed optimism, saying improvements in key economic indicators reflected the government’s correct and positive direction. He pledged to carry forward the “revolutionary economic reforms and initiatives” launched in 2025 with renewed determination, at a faster pace and in a more effective manner to ensure tangible prosperity for the people.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to regional and global peace and expressed, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine. The prime minister prayed for Pakistan’s protection from terrorism, sectarianism and division, and for the new year to usher in socio-political harmony, prosperity and stability.

President Zardari urges unity, economic discipline, national reconciliation

In a separate New Year message, President Asif Ali Zardari extended greetings to the people of Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis and the international community, noting that the country was approaching its 79th Independence Day at a time requiring “national soul-searching and collective resolve.”

Describing a world marked by wars, proxy conflicts, extremism, economic turbulence, climate emergencies and deep social polarisation, the president said Pakistan was not immune to these pressures but was also “not helpless.” He said unity, resilience, creativity and faith were essential to overcoming these challenges.

On the economy, President Zardari said global inflation, debt pressures, supply chain disruptions and technological competition underscored the need for economic sovereignty based on discipline rather than denial. He stressed productivity over populism, exports over excuses and inclusive growth over crony capitalism, calling for sustained investment in education, healthcare, youth, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Warning that climate change had become a national security issue, the president cited floods, droughts, water scarcity and extreme heat as the new normal, stressing that climate adaptation must move forward alongside mitigation to protect lives and livelihoods.

Addressing internal political conditions, he said democracy thrived on disagreement conducted with civility and responsibility, urging political forces to engage constructively in Parliament. He cautioned against allowing any political cause to be exploited by hostile elements seeking to undermine Pakistan’s stability or sponsor terrorism. “This is not the time to turn on the heat. It is the time to turn on the light,” he said.

As the symbol of the unity of the federation, President Zardari said he was ready to lead a process of national reconciliation and healing to bridge divides and restore trust among democratic forces, stressing that Pakistan needed cooperation rather than confrontation.

Referring to security challenges faced earlier in the year, the president said national unity and the professionalism of the armed forces ensured the defence of Pakistan’s sovereignty. While reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, he said the country’s defence was non-negotiable and any existential threat would be met with full national resolve.

He also voiced concern over what he termed the “weaponisation of water” by India, calling it a violation of international agreements and international law, and said Pakistan reserved the right to address the issue through all available means.

On foreign policy, the president said Pakistan would continue to act as a responsible member of the international community and a stabilising force through bilateral and multilateral engagement. He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to resolve all outstanding disputes with India peacefully, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in line with international commitments, and urged the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to honour the Doha Accord and ensure Afghan soil was not used against neighbouring states.

Expressing hope for an end to global conflicts, including the Ukraine–Russia war, President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people and their right to an independent and sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Calling for restraint over rage, unity over division and renewal over despair, the president concluded his message with: “Pakistan Zindabad.”