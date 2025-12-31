World’s fattest man who once weighed 600 kilos dies at 41

Juan Pedro Franco, the world’s fattest man, has passed away at the age of 41 due to a severe kidney infection, as reported by international media. Franco, a Mexican national, was widely known for holding the title of the fattest living person in the world. He had been struggling with serious infections and had been hospitalized for several days under medical care. Despite receiving treatment, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to the kidney infection.

Franco was recognized by Guinness World Records in 2017 as the world’s fattest living man, weighing a staggering 1,322 pounds (approximately 600 kilograms). His extreme weight confined him to bed for an extended period, significantly affecting his quality of life.

Motivated by the challenges of daily living, Franco decided to pursue weight loss. After undergoing surgery and adhering to a strict diet, he managed to shed a significant amount of weight. By 2023, he had reduced his weight from 600 kilograms to around 260 kilograms, marking a major transformation in his life. However, his health complications ultimately led to his untimely passing.