World will end in 2026: Here’s the truth behind the viral claim

As 2025 comes to a close, social media has been flooded with claims that the world will end in 2026. From viral TikToks to sensational posts, the idea of a global catastrophe in 2026 has caught the attention of many. But what’s behind this sudden surge of doomsday predictions?

The viral theory that the world will end in 2026 is nothing more than a myth, with no scientific evidence to support it. It is based on a mix of outdated theories, fringe predictions, and global anxieties. One major influence on these claims is a mathematical model proposed by Heinz von Foerster, a German-born scientist, in the 1960s. His theory suggested that humanity would reach a point of unsustainable population growth by 2026, which some have misinterpreted as a sign of impending global collapse.

Another source for these predictions comes from Guy McPherson, a retired American ecologist who has long warned of the dangers of unchecked climate change. While McPherson has spoken about the potential collapse of human civilization due to environmental devastation, his followers have latched onto the year 2026 as a symbolic endpoint for humanity.

While there is no definitive evidence that the world will end in 2026, many people tie these claims to concerns about climate change, overpopulation, resource scarcity, technological threats, and rising global tensions, which are often portrayed as signs of an impending disaster.

The spread of these predictions can also be attributed to psychological and societal factors. Social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube thrive on viral content, and the continuous resharing of posts has amplified the belief that 2026 marks the end of the world. However, it’s important to remember that these claims are rooted in speculation, not fact.

Sea View, other Karachi roads to remain open on New Year's Eve
Global New Year's countdown begins: Who's first to celebrate, who's last?
