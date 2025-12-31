Women taxed by fear

The women of Lahore continue to pay an oppressive ‘pink tax’ on transport every time they step out of their homes. This comes despite the rise of affordable transport options such as e-bikes. Women in Lahore are still forced to choose between affordability and safety every day. For female e-bike riders on the streets of Lahore, every ride comes with the expectation of being stared at, followed or harassed at traffic signals.

As a student simply going to university, I have personally been the victim to countless unwanted stares followed by equally uncomfortable remarks from strangers on the street. It is a bleak reality, when a missing token can get your car confiscated and tinted windows can result in hefty fines, yet harassment against women on bikes carries no penalty at all. To avoid this, women feel forced to rely on expensive modes of transportation, like private cars or unreliable ride hailing services, not out of luxury but sheer necessity. In an increasingly precarious economy, this is a ‘tax’ on safe commuting that men simply do not have to pay, placing excessive strain on an already marginalised group.

Lahore needs visible law enforcement on major roads, effective policies to protect women on the streets and a public transport system that ensures safety for all. Until then, the city will continue to penalise women simply for existing in public.

LAIBA JOHAR

LAHORE