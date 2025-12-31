Opinion

Women taxed by fear

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The women of Lahore continue to pay an oppressive ‘pink tax’ on transport every time they step out of their homes. This comes despite the rise of affordable transport options such as e-bikes. Women in Lahore are still forced to choose between affordability and safety every day. For female e-bike riders on the streets of Lahore, every ride comes with the expectation of being stared at, followed or harassed at traffic signals.

As a student simply going to university, I have personally been the victim to countless unwanted stares followed by equally uncomfortable remarks from strangers on the street. It is a bleak reality, when a missing token can get your car confiscated and tinted windows can result in hefty fines, yet harassment against women on bikes carries no penalty at all. To avoid this, women feel forced to rely on expensive modes of transportation, like private cars or unreliable ride hailing services, not out of luxury but sheer necessity. In an increasingly precarious economy, this is a ‘tax’ on safe commuting that men simply do not have to pay, placing excessive strain on an already marginalised group.

Lahore needs visible law enforcement on major roads, effective policies to protect women on the streets and a public transport system that ensures safety for all. Until then, the city will continue to penalise women simply for existing in public.

LAIBA JOHAR

LAHORE

Previous article
Redrawing won’t reform
Next article
A gathering under the Eurasian Sky
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Redrawing won’t reform

Rumours about creating new provinces have resurfaced, prompting Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to argue that leaders should first focus on South Punjab, where some consensus already...

Addiction steals childhood

Pakistan exits crisis mode as PM launches Economic Governance Reforms

Small businesses growth strengthens urban economy, improves workers lives: CM Maryam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.