Walking Away from Radicalization

Contemporary national and international security dynamics have transformed many once-local issues into global challenges– including cyber threats, climate change, inequality, and radicalization. While insurgency and terrorism were historically contained within a State’s territorial limits, radicalization now affects societies worldwide, eroding social cohesion and influencing a state’s behaviour in the international arena. The failure to respect diverse social, political, and religious ideals – coupled with pursuit of beliefs through violent means – have emerged as key drivers of radicalization.

Pakistan is no exception to the growing global trend of radicalization. Despite its ethnic, religious and sectarian diversity, the Pakistani society remained largely moderate in its character since its inception in 1947. However, the country’s social fibre was miserably damaged by two international events: firstly, the long and sustained Afghan War (1979-89); and, subsequently the far reaching consequences of events of 11 September 2001.

To effectively counter radicalization and free our society from extremism, it is imperative to identify and analyze the underlying drivers that promote radical ideas among the younger generation.

The intricate phenomenon of radicalization involves two basic characteristics: (1) terrorists– the extreme or the D-shaped form of the radical elements– are always minimum in number in a society but they are capable of causing serious policy implications; and, (2) their recruitment-cum-operation is from within the society.

Similarly, the generation of radicalization involves a three layered process. Firstly, the third tier progression starts when the whole or a large segment of the society acts as blind bystanders to a twisted ideology floated by radical agents. In this way they not only tacitly support the process but also provide a medium for terrorists to grow– hence, validating Mao Zedong’s theory that guerrillas must operate as fish in the sea. Secondly, at the second tier a young marginalized group emerges from within the society. This group, due to its strong political, social and economic deprivation, is considered most susceptible to radicalization. Finally amongst the alienated group, terrorists and their managers emerge at the top tier of the radicalization pyramid.

The analysis of root-causes of radicalization suggests following realities: (1) where illiteracy breeds radicalizations, education scotches it from society; (2) poverty and deprivation increase people’s grievances making societies vulnerable to indoctrination; and, while no religion teaches violence as a mean to societal reforms, the use of religion as the most prominent weapon carries historic linkage with the process of radicalization.

Until the 9/11 attacks, Pakistan was widely regarded as a moderate, non-violent Islamic State, a reputation acknowledged internationally, including the US leadership in the 1990s. However, the post-9/11 Global War on Terror fundamentally altered Pakistan’s social fabric and its global image. The evolution of radicalization in Pakistan can be understood in three historical phases: political radicalization (1947–1971), sectarianism (1971–2001), and extremism and terrorism (2001–present).

In the first phase, Pakistan’s struggle for survival, weak governance, political instability, delayed democracy, and unresolved identity debates, fostered polarization and public frustration– culminating in the dismemberment of East Pakistan in 1971. The second phase saw sectarianism intensified due to regional and international developments, notably the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan (1979-89), the Iranian Revolution (1979), and the Kashmir insurgency (late-1980s to early-2000s). Pakistan’s role as a frontline state, the influx of weapons, foreign funding, refugees, and reliance on non-state actors contributed to the spread of militancy and sectarian divisions.

The third phase, triggered by 9/11, marked the rise of extremism and terrorism within Pakistan, severely damaging its internal cohesion and international standing. Today, radicalization poses one of Pakistan’s gravest challenges, demanding comprehensive, intelligent, and forward-looking state policies to restore social harmony and stability.

Now as regards to the root-causes of radicalization: illiteracy alone does not explain the rise of radicalization in Pakistani society; rather, it emerges from the cumulative effect of multiple internal and external factors. However, illiteracy serves as a central driver because education is directly linked with economic, political, and social conditions. Education also serves as a solution-oriented tool against radicalization. If illiteracy fuels radicalization, education and enlightenment are its most effective remedies. Pakistan’s weak education system reflects elite perceptions shaped by colonial legacies, where outdated policies persist without meaningful reform. This has hindered social development and contributed to societal degeneration.

Internationally, Pakistan ranks poorly in education, with a literacy rate of just 60 percent and millions of out-of-school children, particularly girls. Compared to regional and global peers, Pakistan’s performance is among the lowest worldwide, highlighting a chronic neglect of education in national priorities.

The country operates three parallel education systems– public, private, and religious– each serving different socioeconomic classes. This structural divide, compounded by varying curricula and ideologically driven content, produces fragmented mindsets and weakens social cohesion. The lack of standardized curricula– further exacerbated by post–18th Amendment provincial autonomy– has intensified polarization rather than fostering national unity.

Furthermore, quality of education remains a serious concern, as many institutions promote narrow worldviews and intolerance, inadvertently nurturing early signs of radicalization. Despite global evidence that sustained investment in education promotes tolerance and stability, Pakistan allocates just over two percent of its GDP to education, far below international standards. Additionally, limited incentives, high education costs, and rising unemployment discourage school retention and push youth toward alternative avenues – often extremist. Ultimately, meaningful investment in education, curriculum reform, employment opportunities, and inclusive policies is essential for countering radicalization and ensuring Pakistan’s long-term social stability.

Education is the most effective long-term solution to counter radicalization and calls for urgent corrective measures. It is strongly recommended that the government of Pakistan should: (1) declare a national “Education Emergency” with aim of attaining literacy levels above 90 percent within five years; (2) allocate over 7 percent GDP on education for next 5 years and no less than 5 percent thereafter (3) following “One-Nation-One-Education” philosophy, ensure a single curriculum, standardized policies, and equal access across public, private, and religious institutions, aligned with national, social, and religious values; (4) announce free and compulsory education up to secondary level; (5) encourage private individuals/companies to sponsor needy students in return of tax relaxation; and, (6) affirm guaranteed public-sector employment for top university graduates.

There could be no phenomenal change in our lives, if we fail to impart education and quality education to our future generation.