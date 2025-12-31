Traffic police issues New Year’s Eve plan for Karachi

KARACHI: As Karachi prepares for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities have finalized a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and maintain order across the city. According to the plan issued by Karachi Traffic Police, Seaview Road between McDonald’s and Clock Tower will be restricted to one-way traffic only, with vehicles prohibited from moving toward McDonald’s from Clock Tower. Commuters will be diverted to alternative routes like Khayaban-i-Ittehad Road or Do Darya.

In addition, heavy vehicles, including water tankers, dumpers, trailers, and trucks, will only be permitted to enter the city after 2 a.m. to prevent congestion. The police also warned that vehicles without silencers or those with broken silencers, as well as reckless driving, would lead to strict legal action. Offenders will be handed over to the local police for further action.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, urged citizens to avoid aerial firing, one-wheeling, and hooliganism during the celebrations. He emphasized the importance of safety, warning that negligence could result in tragic consequences. Security arrangements have been made at sensitive spots, recreational areas, hotels, parks, and places of worship. Police forces will be stationed on key roads and markets to maintain law and order, and control rooms and helplines will be operational to assist citizens.

In Islamabad, more than 350 personnel will be deployed, and heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering the city from 7 p.m. on December 31 until 3 a.m. on January 1. The Islamabad Traffic Police has also set up special squads to prevent reckless driving, one-wheeling, and car skidding, while also restricting parking on roads.

Punjab Police has also rolled out a detailed security plan, with 25,000 personnel deployed across the province. In Lahore, over 5,000 officers will ensure security. The Punjab IG has issued instructions for a “zero-tolerance” approach to one-wheeling, aerial firing, and hooliganism, and additional personnel will be deployed to manage traffic and patrol key areas, ensuring a safe celebration for all.