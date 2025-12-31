Traffic plan announced for New Year’s Eve in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore City Traffic Police has unveiled a detailed traffic management plan for New Year’s Eve, designed to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during the city’s celebrations.

On the directives of CTO Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed, extensive arrangements have been put in place, with 20 DSPs and over 1,400 inspectors and traffic wardens deployed across the city under the supervision of zonal and divisional officers. Administrative staff have also been assigned to support the traffic control efforts.

Key locations, including major roads, intersections, and flyovers like Azadi Flyover, Liberty Chowk, Defense Main Boulevard, Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, and Main Boulevard in Gulberg, will see a higher concentration of personnel. Special focus has been placed on entry and exit points on Mall Road to prevent congestion during peak hours.

The Traffic Response Unit will remain on high alert throughout the night to address issues like wrong parking and traffic bottlenecks, ensuring uninterrupted vehicle movement.

CTO Dr. Athar Waheed has emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in road blockages, reckless driving, drifting, one-wheeling, and dangerous stunts. Offenders will be identified through Safe City surveillance cameras, and cases will be filed under a zero-tolerance policy.

Dr. Waheed also urged parents to closely monitor their children during the celebrations, stressing that motorcycles ridden by underage drivers will be confiscated immediately to prevent accidents and other incidents.