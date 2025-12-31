Talks have no alternative no matter how intense protest movement becomes: Barrister Gohar

PTI chairman says political system has become ‘stagnant’ for party, fearing 2026 may become ‘year of punishments’ without dialogue

Calls on rulers to show flexibility and compassion, insisting PTI has not abandoned negotiations

Salman Akram Raja questions sincerity of talks, flags rights violations

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday said the political system had become “stagnant” for his party and warned that 2026 could also turn into a “year of punishments” unless those in power show flexibility and initiate dialogue, stressing that “no matter how intense the protest movement becomes, negotiations have no alternative.”

Speaking to reporters at the Dahgal checkpoint near Adiala Jail, Gohar said PTI leaders visit the site every Tuesday but return after waiting for hours without being allowed to meet the party leadership.

“We come here every Tuesday and leave after waiting for hours despite being allotted time,” he said.

Gohar said the party was being forced to “beg for meetings,” adding that responsibility did not rest solely with political opponents. “In begging for meetings, not only others but our own people are also involved,” he remarked.

He said talks were not progressing in line with the gravity of the situation and urged the authorities to act with restraint and compassion.

“I request those in power to show some compassion for this country,” he said. “Find a way so that the situation can improve.”

The PTI chairman said party founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and 16 PTI parliamentarians had already been sentenced, lamenting that political tensions continued despite a ceasefire with the external enemy.

“Despite a ceasefire with the enemy, our internal tensions are not ending,” he said, questioning why meetings that had previously been permitted were now being obstructed. “At the very least, permission should be granted for Bushra Bibi to meet,” he added.

Gohar maintained that the PTI had never called off negotiations and that he had received no instructions from the party founder to abandon talks altogether.

“I have received no direction that there will be no talks from now on,” he said, adding that Imran Khan had, however, issued instructions to prepare for a street movement. “Protest is our constitutional right,” he stressed.

Commenting on internal party matters, Gohar said the recent Lahore visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was carried out on the instructions of the PTI founder and not through party consultation. He added that the authority to negotiate on behalf of the PTI rested with Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said there was no conducive environment for negotiations in the country, accusing the authorities of violating basic human rights by denying meetings between the jailed PTI founder and his family.

“The PTI founder and his sisters have the right to meet. No one can decide to keep him in solitary confinement,” Raja said, calling such conduct a violation of fundamental human rights.

He said PTI leaders would continue visiting the site despite knowing that meetings would not be allowed. “We know we will not be allowed to meet, but we will keep coming here and keep shaking the conscience of the state,” he said.

Referring to dialogue, Raja said he saw no meaningful atmosphere for negotiations at present. “Negotiations only take place when basic principles are accepted,” he said.

He criticised what he described as superficial engagement, questioning the seriousness of the process. “What kind of negotiations are these — come, go, have biscuits, and something will come out of it?” he asked.

Raja said PTI and its leadership sought meaningful dialogue rather than talks held “in the air.”

“The people of Pakistan and the PTI founder deserve sincere and substantive discussion,” he said, adding that dialogue without substance was meaningless.

He further alleged that the constitution had been undermined and stressed that democracy remained the only viable path forward.

“Accept that the constitution of this country has been attacked,” he said. “Democracy is the only way ahead.”

Referring to the political system formed after the February 8, 2024 elections, Raja said it would not endure for long, adding that the country needed to move forward.

He said the PTI was not imposing harsh conditions for talks but insisted on adherence to basic principles. “We are not here to sit and drink tea or eat biscuits,” he reiterated.