Sea View, other Karachi roads to remain open on New Year’s Eve

KARACHI: Karachi police have announced comprehensive security measures for New Year’s Eve, deploying over 6,000 personnel across the city to prevent incidents of aerial firing, hooliganism, and other violations. Despite the heightened security, authorities confirmed that no areas, including Sea View, will be closed to the public during the celebrations.

Karachi’s Seaview, one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations, is expected to attract large crowds as people gather to ring in the New Year. In previous years, the area has seen incidents related to aerial firing and overcrowding, prompting concerns about public safety.

Speaking to Geo News, Karachi’s Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Javed Alam Odho, outlined the strict security arrangements in place. “We are making strict security arrangements in Karachi on the occasion of New Year,” he said, emphasizing that no area would be off-limits for the public. Odho also warned that the police would be closely monitoring activities through Safe City cameras to identify anyone engaging in unlawful behavior.

The police chief made it clear that cases of aerial firing would be treated seriously, with such incidents categorized as attempted murder, not just as routine violations. “There will be no permission for aerial firing or violations of the law,” he asserted, stressing the importance of maintaining law and order. Additionally, traffic police will be stationed at key locations to ensure the smooth flow of traffic throughout the city.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar also urged the public to cooperate with the police and avoid engaging in dangerous activities such as aerial firing and one-wheeling. In a statement, Lanjar expressed hope that the New Year would bring peace and prosperity, while emphasizing that ensuring the safety of citizens was the government’s top priority. He called on authorities to take swift and effective action against violators and ensure foolproof security arrangements across Karachi.

As the city gears up for the festivities, authorities are urging citizens to follow alternative traffic routes where necessary and to help maintain peace and safety during the celebrations.