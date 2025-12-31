Opinion

Redrawing won’t reform

Rumours about creating new provinces have resurfaced, prompting Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to argue that leaders should first focus on South Punjab, where some consensus already exists, instead of debating many new units. The broader push for smaller provinces comes from frustration with weak local governments, which provincial leaders have consistently failed to empower despite constitutional requirements.

However, dividing provinces won’t fix governance problems and may create political tensions, especially where there is little real public demand. The real solution lies in strengthening local governments, though any genuine, popular call for new provinces should still be discussed and decided democratically. Ultimately, administrative restructuring cannot substitute for meaningful devolution of power and resources.

Without empowered local institutions, even newly drawn provinces risk repeating the same patterns of inefficiency and centralisation.

MAHZAIB GHULAMJAN

TURBAT 

