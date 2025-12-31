NATIONAL

Punjab launches handwriting improvement project in schools

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has launched a new initiative aimed at improving students’ handwriting. The project, which has been finalized and approved, was officially marked by the signing of an agreement between PEF and Educational National Services (CNS).

Through this agreement, students at PEF-affiliated schools will receive specialized training in handwriting, writing skills, and calligraphy, all designed to enhance their academic performance. The initiative aims to strengthen foundational learning skills and improve written communication for students across the PEF network of schools.

The signing ceremony was attended by PEF Deputy Managing Director (Support Services) Bushra Naseer and CNS Chief Executive Amjad Hassan, who formalized the launch of this important project.

