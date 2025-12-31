President Xi urges strong start to China’s 15th Five-Year Plan

Xi calls for unity to advance Chinese modernization, hailing 2025 as ‘extraordinary’ year for China

Xi, Putin exchange New Year greetings, reaffirming China-Russia strategic partnership

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday underscored the need to secure a strong start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) period, calling for unity and sustained efforts to advance Chinese modernization.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a New Year gathering hosted by China’s top political advisory body.

Extending New Year greetings, Xi urged the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely and continue opening up new horizons for advancing Chinese modernization.

He described 2025 as an extraordinary year, noting that China fulfilled its main economic and social development goals, demonstrated strong economic resilience and vitality, and maintained overall social stability.

The year also marked the successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025), during which China’s comprehensive national strength reached a new level, Xi said.

With 2026 ushering in the 15th Five-Year Plan, Xi called for coordinated efforts on multiple fronts to ensure a solid beginning for the new planning period, CGTN reported.

He stressed that the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) should focus its consultative and deliberative work on the formulation and implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan, in order to rally broad-based support and collective strength for advancing Chinese modernization.

Presidents Xi, Putin exchange New Year greetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday exchanged New Year greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reaffirming the steady advancement of bilateral ties.

In his message, Xi extended warm greetings to President Putin and the Russian people on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

He noted that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, adding that China and Russia have solemnly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War, and the World Anti-Fascist War. These commemorations, he said, jointly conveyed a strong message that peace, justice and the will of the people will prevail.

Xi pointed out that 2025 also represented a concrete step forward in the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, CGTN reported.

Recalling his two meetings with President Putin in Beijing and Moscow in 2025, Xi said the two leaders had held in-depth exchanges on major issues of common concern.

He said the implementation of a mutual visa exemption agreement, steady progress in energy corridor construction, and expanding cooperation in emerging sectors have all contributed to growing momentum in bilateral relations.

Xi added that the two countries have strengthened mutual support within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks, contributing wisdom and strength to the reform and improvement of global governance.

Looking ahead, Xi noted that 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. He said the two sides will jointly host the “China-Russia Year of Education” during 2026–2027.

Xi also expressed his readiness to maintain close exchanges with President Putin to jointly promote continuous new progress in bilateral relations in the new era.

In his message, President Putin conveyed heartfelt New Year wishes to President Xi and the Chinese people.

He said that over the past year, the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained sound development and produced fruitful results.

Putin noted that he held two meetings with President Xi, during which they jointly commemorated the 80th anniversaries of the victories over German Nazism and Japanese militarism, and reached a series of important consensuses.

He highlighted the expansion of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, steady progress on major joint projects, and the implementation of mutual visa exemptions, which have significantly facilitated people-to-people exchanges.

Russia and China will jointly launch the “Russia-China Year of Education” next year, Putin added, expressing his willingness to maintain close communication with President Xi on bilateral relations and major international issues.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also exchanged New Year greetings.

Premier Li said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has continued to deepen and consolidate.

China stands ready to work with Russia to fully implement the important consensuses reached by the two leaders and deliver more tangible outcomes in bilateral cooperation, Li added.

Prime Minister Mishustin said the two governments have created favourable conditions for advancing promising cooperation projects, expressing confidence that the coming year would bring new opportunities for the comprehensive advancement of the strategic agenda set by the two heads of state.