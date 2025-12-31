PM vows to ‘elevate’ bilateral ties with UAE to ‘mutually beneficial economic partnership’

Premier Shehbaz meets President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Sheikh Zayed Palace in Rahim Yar Khan

Leaders highlight strong historical, cultural, and diplomatic bonds, vowing to boost bilateral trade ‘through a quantum jump’

PM appreciates UAE for hosting 2.1 million Pakistanis as talks focus on IT, energy, minerals, and defence cooperation

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed his determination to “elevate” Pakistan’s longstanding ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into a “strategic and mutually beneficial economic partnership,” according to a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement.

Premier Shehbaz was talking with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting at Sheikh Zayed Palace in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, at Sheikh Zayed Palace, Rahim Yar Khan, this afternoon. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime… pic.twitter.com/r5AyBehNfF — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 30, 2025

The meeting followed President Al-Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan last Friday, during which the leaders held “substantive talks” aimed at further strengthening the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other officials, “carried forward discussions” from the December 26 visit, the PMO said.

The prime minister emphasized the need for both countries to actively pursue a significant increase in bilateral trade “through a quantum jump which will bring it to the desired level.” The two leaders also explored avenues to enhance cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including information technology, energy, minerals, and defence.

“While expressing his great admiration for the UAE’s remarkable progress under His Highness’s dynamic and visionary leadership, the prime minister thanked the UAE president for his patronage and commitment to foster stronger ties between the two countries,” the statement read.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the UAE for hosting 2.1 million Pakistanis, highlighting their crucial role in strengthening bilateral ties. The meeting capped off a year of extensive leadership-level engagements between Pakistan and the UAE.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations, underpinned by historical connections and a substantial Pakistani expatriate community in the Emirates. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a key source of remittances. Both nations collaborate on defence, energy, and investment projects, with the UAE frequently providing financial aid and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

In April, Pakistan and the UAE signed multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen people-to-people and institutional ties.

Two of the MoUs covered cultural cooperation and the establishment of a joint committee for consular affairs, while a third MoU was signed between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to establish the UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council.