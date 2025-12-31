‘It’s unfair!’

That babies are born to parents with all sorts of religious backgrounds is a familiar objection that atheists raise against all religions. The argument goes something like this: Most people stick to whatever faith they happen to be born into. Since each religion declares that allegiance to it ensures salvation, it is hardly fair for those who are born to parents subscribing to the ‘wrong’ faith.

There are all sorts of religions out there and nobody can speak for all of them. As far as the Quran is concerned though, it paints a completely different picture than the one presented by the atheist. The atheist is oblivious to it, however, on account of having never bothered to examine the Quranic position on fundamental questions. Not only does this omission on his part remove the very ground from under his argument, but it also makes the atheist guilty of venturing into strong opinion before getting his facts right.

Nowhere does the Quran say that being born to, or belonging to, a Muslim household; or officially or nominally adhering to Islam guarantees Paradise. In fact, it rebukes the Jews for making a similar claim about their religion. The Quran explicitly states that whoever believes in God and the Judgment Day and performs good deeds will get his due reward. God certainly does not favour (or disfavour) anybody on account accidents of birth or club memberships alone. That God will judge every soul in its individual capacity is one of the recurring themes of the Quran. It is certainly not going to be the case of somebody scraping through on account of good luck or by virtue of kinship or affiliation to a group.

According to the Quran, every man (Muslim or otherwise) is supposed to be able to give an account of his belief. It is upon critical self-examination of his views and a genuine first-hand appreciation regarding their veracity (or lack thereof) that he becomes a Muslim in the true sense of the word. In the process of figuring out the rationale behind his beliefs, he encounters many of his social, ethnic, gender-based, and age-related biases that may have tarnished them. He may need to discard many of them as a result, and adopt others in their stead. A Muslim can bypass this process no more than a non-Muslim can. For guidance is not something that is arbitrarily bestowed. It needs to be earned through honest, untiring effort. And it is a process that is supposed to continue as long as one lives.

The 1980s’ chance conversation between Gary Miller and an Egyptian man vividly illustrates this point. In answer to the Egyptian’s question, Miller had told him that he had been a Muslim for ten years. ‘Oh, longer than me!’ was the Egyptian’s response. Now, this was a man over 40 years old, who had probably been offering his prayers since he was 12. But he knew that he truly became a Muslim only when he figured out for himself that what he believed in was indeed true! This is what Imaan means– it is a bunch of views one adopts after having verified them for himself. Imaan, therefore, is nothing if it is not a conscious choice.

As a rule, it is neither easier for born Muslims, nor necessarily any more difficult for them as compared to anybody born into a different faith. While nobody has it easy, one individual’s test could very well be harder than another’s, depending not only upon his religious background, but also upon his health, intelligence, financial circumstances, professional opportunities, and the political and the historical landscape he is born in. All this diversity need not perturb anybody though. For the Quran makes it clear that God’s test is not of the one-size-fits-all variety. Instead, each individual will only be held accountable to the extent of his opportunities. Instead of absolute achievements then, what matters is what part of the available potential an individual succeeded in realizing.

Imaan in Islam is certainly not a mere pledge or profession of affiliation to a creed. Whether Muslim or otherwise, each one of us is supposed to reevaluate his religious worldview and commit to a certain way of life accordingly. This is how salvation is achieved. There is just no way around it.

But how many Muslims appreciate this? It is easy to be so used to one’s Islam that one is unaware of it, just like fish are unaware of water that is all around. So is being lulled into a false sense of security by falling into the trap of thinking that it is enough to identify and being identified as a Muslim. The more one thinks one knows, the less one tries to do better. Being born to Muslim parents could work either way. It is certainly no ticket to Paradise.

In Islam, what condemns an individual is not the views his parents inculcate in him as a minor, but his failure to check on things that he professes to believe when he is old enough to reason.