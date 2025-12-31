Islamabad traffic plan issued for New Year Night

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and public convenience during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Over 350 traffic officers and personnel will be deployed across key locations and major roads in the federal capital to regulate traffic and maintain order. Authorities have announced that heavy vehicles will be completely banned from entering Islamabad from 7:00 p.m. on December 31 until 3:00 a.m. on January 1.

Traffic congestion is expected on major arteries such as Islamabad Expressway, Jinnah Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, and Park Road. Areas like the Jinnah Avenue Flyover, Zero Point, Khanna, and the PWD Underpass are also anticipated to face heavy traffic pressure.

To address issues such as hooliganism, one-wheeling, and reckless driving, eight special enforcement squads have been formed. Strict legal action will be taken against dangerous driving behaviors, including car skidding. The traffic police also urged parents to prevent underage driving and one-wheeling by children.

Special traffic contingents will be stationed at popular recreational and entertainment spots. Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes between 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. and avoid parking on roads during this period to facilitate smooth traffic movement.