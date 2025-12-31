Humanitarian workers continue to rush aid to Gazans impacted by heavy rains: UN

GAZA: Severe weather conditions have led to further casualties and heightened health risks in war-shattered Gaza over the past 24 hours, according to the UN aid coordination office (OCHA).

Heavy seasonal downpours are compounding an already dire humanitarian situation, as rainstorms cause war-damaged buildings to collapse, flood tents and soak people’s belongings, OCHA said.

To respond swiftly to flood alerts, a coordinated system bringing together UN agencies and non-governmental organizations is distributing tents, tarpaulins, warm clothes, blankets and dignity kits across Gaza.

The UN and its partners are also mobilizing heavy equipment to pump overflowing sewage – which poses serious health risks—away from residential areas. OCHA warned that the conditions have increased the risk of hypothermia, particularly among babies, as well as illnesses linked to sewage flooding.

Separately, humanitarian teams are assisting hundreds of people newly displaced from the At Tufah neighbourhood in Gaza City, where ongoing military operations have forced many residents to flee.

People who remain in, or have returned to, the As Sanafour area of At Tufah – often due to a lack of space elsewhere – report significant challenges in accessing water, food and basic services.

Other relief operations under the UN-coordinated humanitarian plan for the ceasefire are continuing.

Partners working on water, sanitation, and hygiene dispatched tens of thousands of dignity kits, hygiene kits and bottles of shampoo across Gaza, reaching some 150,000 people in need, according to OCHA.

As of Monday, partners addressing food insecurity had reached more than one million people—about half of Gaza’s population—through 60 distribution points with December’s monthly general food assistance.

In parallel, humanitarian partners distributed veterinary kits and animal feed to more than 2,000 families with livestock between 9 and 26 December, helping support local production and reduce aid dependency, OCHA said.