Dar to visit Beijing to co-chair Pak-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue

7th Pakistan–China strategic dialogue set to take place in Beijing on January 4

Deputy PM undertaking China visit (Jan 3–5) at the invitation of Chinese Premier Wang Yi

Talks to review full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, unitiatives to mark 75 years of Pak-China diplomatic ties

Forum to also discuss regional and international developments of mutual interest as both sides reaffirm all-weather strategic partnership

China says visit will deepen coordination, cooperation

ISLAMABAD: DPM and FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit China to co-chair the 7th round of Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, scheduled to be held in Beijing on January 4, 2026, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry saying the visit will step up strategic communication and coordination, deepen exchanges and cooperation across various fields, carry out a series of commemorative events, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Dar will visit China at the invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China.

🔊PR No.3️⃣8️⃣7️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Curtain Raiser:Visit of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister to China https://t.co/vrpQHDinWQ pic.twitter.com/j0y6C8fj1l — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 31, 2025

The Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, the highest consultative mechanism between Pakistan and China, provides a structured platform to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

During the Dialogue, the two foreign ministers will also announce a series of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in 2026, the FO statement said.

The visit forms an important part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects their shared determination to broaden and deepen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, while reaffirming mutual commitment to regional peace, stability and sustainable development.

China looks forward to working with Pakistan through DPM Dar’s visit: Lin Jian

China looks forward to working with Pakistan through the visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to further follow up on the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during his regular press briefing.

Responding to a question regarding the visit, he said 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations, and the upcoming visit will kick off commemorative activities marking the milestone.

He said China and Pakistan are ironclad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, adding that over the years the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges, strong political mutual trust, expanded practical cooperation, and sustained robust momentum in bilateral relations.