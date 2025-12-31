Dar, Saudi counterpart discuss ‘current regional situation, developments’ in telephonic call: FO

DPM/FM exchanges views with Saudi FM Prince Faisal on regional developments, emphasizes strong Pak-KSA strategic, economic, and defence cooperation

Reaffirms Pakistan’s full support for Saudi efforts to ensure peace in Yemen, exchanges New Year greetings and wishes

FM Dar receives call from Uzbek FM confirming President’s visit in February 2026

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held high-level discussions with his Saudi, exchanging views on the regional situation, bilateral cooperation, and recent developments, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening strategic, economic, and defence ties with its key strategic partner, according to a Foreign Office statement.

The FO statement said that in a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Dar discussed “the current regional situation and recent developments.” Both sides highlighted the multifaceted relationship between Islamabad and Riyadh, rooted in strategic military cooperation, shared economic interests, and common Islamic heritage, besides Riyadh remains a key source of financial aid and energy supplies for Pakistan.

During the call, Dar expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, while Prince Faisal “reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening and enhancing bilateral ties,” the FO added. The exchange also included warm season’s greetings and New Year wishes.

The call comes amid regional developments, including Saudi-led coalition strikes on what Riyadh described as foreign military support to southern separatists at Yemen’s Mukalla port. Pakistan had on Saturday reaffirmed its full support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in Yemen, commending the UAE’s role in these efforts.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark mutual defence agreement, stipulating that an attack on one party would be treated as an attack on both.

In November, the military leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pledged to enhance bilateral defence cooperation. “During the meeting, both sides discussed the evolving global and regional environment and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, noting that the two nations reaffirmed their resolve to deepen strong brotherly ties and the enduring defence partnership.

Separately, DPM Dar received a call from Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, who confirmed the visit of Uzbekistan’s President to Pakistan in February 2026. The two ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, while exchanging warm New Year greetings, according to a DPM Office release.

Dar also met Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscoring the significance of the UN and multilateral institutions in achieving global peace, security, and economic development.

Ambassador Asim briefed the DPM on the Pakistan Mission’s engagements in New York, particularly at the UN Security Council and other UN organs, highlighting efforts to project Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities at multilateral forums, including Jammu and Kashmir and the Palestinian cause.