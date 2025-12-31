Bangladesh mourns ex-PM Khaleda Zia with state funeral

DHAKA: Bangladesh bade farewell on Wednesday to former prime minister Khaleda Zia in a state funeral drawing vast crowds, mourning a towering leader whose career defined politics for decades.

Khaleda, the first woman to serve as prime minister in the South Asian nation of 170 million people, died on Tuesday aged 80.

Flags were flown at half-mast, and thousands of security officers lined the streets as her body was carried through the streets of the capital Dhaka in a vehicle in the colours of the national flag.

Large crowds had gathered outside parliament—many waving national flags or those of Khaleda’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)—where the funeral prayers were held at around 3pm local time, according to Dhaka-based Daily Star.

Khaleda was laid to rest alongside her late husband, Ziaur Rahman, who was assassinated in 1981 during his time as president. The burial took place at around 4:30pm local time, Daily Star reported.

Seventy-year-old retired government official Minhaz Uddin, who was attending Khaleda’s funeral, said he had never voted for her but came to honour the three-time prime minister.

The funeral prayer for Begum Khaleda Zia, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a three-time former Prime Minister, was held today, Wednesday, at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus attended the funeral prayer of Begum Khaleda Zia.

“I came here with my grandson, just to say goodbye to a veteran politician whose contributions will always be remembered,” he said, watching from behind a barbed wire barricade as her body passed by.

“Khaleda Zia has been an inspiration,” mourner Sharmina Siraj told AFP, adding that “it is difficult to imagine women in leadership positions anytime soon.”

The 40-year-old mother of two said stipends introduced by Khaleda to support girls’ education “had a huge impact on the lives of our girls.”

NA speaker meets family, expresses condolences

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is in Bangladesh for the funeral, visited the residence of the former Bangladeshi prime minister, where he met her son and daughter.

According to a statement issued by the NA Secretariat, Sadiq expressed his condolences at the passing of their mother.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq visited the residence of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia, where he met her son Tarique Rahman and daughter. Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and Adviser for Law were also present.

“In this hour of grief and sorrow, the government and the people of Pakistan stand with you,” he was quoted as saying. The family of the late premier thanked Sadiq for his condolences.

The NA speaker also met the country’s national security adviser, Khalilur Rehman, the statement said.

It said that Sadiq “conveyed a message of sympathy and condolences on behalf of the residents and prime minister of Pakistan.”

The speaker also met the adviser for law, justice and parliamentary affairs of Bangladesh, Asif Nazrul, where the two discussed matters of mutual interest.

Later, a post on the NA’s X account said Sadiq also had an interaction with Indian Foreign Minister Dr S, Jaishankar at Bangladesh’s parliament.

‘Legacy lives on’

Despite years of ill health and imprisonment, Khaleda had vowed to campaign in elections set for 12 February—the first vote since a mass uprising toppled her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina last year.

Khaleda’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party is widely seen as a frontrunner, and her son Tarique Rahman, 60, who returned only last week after 17 years in exile, is seen as a potential prime minister if they win a majority.

“She is no more, but her legacy lives on—and so does the BNP,” said Jenny Parvez, 37, who travelled for several hours with her family to watch the funeral cortege pass her on the street.

The interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, declared three days of national mourning and an elaborate state funeral.

Yunus said Bangladesh had “lost a great guardian.”

‘Unbreakable’

Tarique Rahman said in a statement that “the country mourns the loss of a guiding presence that shaped its democratic aspirations.”

His mother, he added, “endured repeated arrests, denial of medical care, and relentless persecution”, but that “her resilience … was unbreakable.”

Suffering from a raft of health issues, Khaleda was rushed to hospital in late November, where her condition had gradually deteriorated despite treatment.

Nevertheless, hours before her death, party workers had on Monday submitted nomination papers on her behalf for three constituencies for next year’s polls.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped Khaleda’s “vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership,” a warm message despite the strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka since Hasina’s fall.