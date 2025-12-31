Baba Vanga’s chilling ‘Ultimate Doomsday’ prediction surfaces as 2025 ends

As 2025 draws to a close, a chilling prophecy from the blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has resurfaced, capturing the attention of conspiracy theorists and prophecy enthusiasts alike. Known for her predictions about major events such as the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, Baba Vanga’s latest prophecy foresees the “absolute doomsday” for Earth, which she claims will occur in 5079—over 3,000 years from today.

According to Baba Vanga, also referred to as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, a cosmic event of unknown proportions will destroy the universe in 5079. Her timeline, which outlines humanity’s future evolution and eventual destruction, includes significant milestones:

A war on Mars in 3,005

A collision with the Moon in 3,010

Humans colonizing another planet and going extinct on Earth in 3,797

The ability to cure all diseases and eliminate evil by the 4,300s

The peak of civilization by 4,674

Discovering the boundary of the universe in the final years

Most of Baba Vanga’s prophecies are documented through the accounts of her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova, who recorded her visions after Baba Vanga’s death in 1996. While some of her predictions have seemingly come true, others have been proven to be false.

One of the more recent prophecies, claiming that humans will make contact with aliens in 2025, has gained attention as this year comes to an end. However, as of December 31, 2025, there is no evidence to suggest that this particular prophecy has been fulfilled.