Aerial firing on New Year’s Eve to be treated as attempted murder

KARACHI: As Karachi prepares to usher in New Year 2026, the city’s police have announced stern measures against those engaging in aerial firing during the celebrations. The authorities have made it clear that aerial firing will not be treated as a mere violation but will be classified as attempted murder.

In an effort to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year’s Eve, over 7,200 police personnel have been deployed across the city. This includes 4,412 constables and 2,117 female officers, supported by 336 police vehicles and 646 motorcycle patrol teams. The South Zone, in particular, will see the largest deployment, with more than 4,200 officers stationed in the area.

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Javed Alam Odho, explained that Safe City cameras would be used to identify individuals involved in illegal activities, including aerial firing. “There will be no tolerance for aerial firing or any violations,” he stated, emphasizing that such incidents would be pursued as attempted murder rather than standard offenses.

The Sindh Inspector General (IG), Ghulam Nabi Memon, also urged residents to refrain from dangerous acts such as aerial firing and reckless stunts. “Negligence and carelessness can result in the loss of precious lives,” he cautioned, adding that police forces are on high alert at key locations like hotels, parks, and places of worship.

Authorities are also targeting major roads and markets with heightened security. Meanwhile, traffic arrangements have been made for areas such as Seaview, Clifton, and Ibn-e-Qasim Park, which are expected to attract large crowds. Seaview Road will be one-way from McDonald’s to the Clock Tower, and heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering the city until after 2 a.m.

For the first time, Karachi police will deploy drones to monitor and track instances of aerial firing, focusing on areas like Liaquatabad, Sharifabad, Azizabad, and Nazimabad. Footage from the drones will be used to identify offenders and register cases. Police have already equipped 16 stations with drone cameras to assist in this operation.

Authorities have urged Karachi residents to enjoy the celebrations in a calm and safe manner, with strict legal actions promised against any violations. As the city counts down to 2026, safety remains a top priority, with police committed to maintaining peace throughout the night.