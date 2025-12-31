Opinion

Addiction steals childhood

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
1

Drug addiction among children in Pakistan is a growing but often ignored crisis. Many young children are being pulled into substance use due to factors that are deeply rooted in our society.

A major reason is the easy availability of drugs near schools, parks and low-income neighborhoods. Dealers openly target children, taking advantage of weak monitoring and poor law enforcement. Poverty and street life also play a huge role. Thousands of street children use drugs to cope with hunger, pain and the harsh environment they live in.

Peer pressure further pushes children toward addiction. Many start using drugs simply because their friends encourage them or older teenagers influence them. Family problems such as neglect, domestic conflict or parental addiction make children emotionally vulnerable, leaving them with no support or guidance.

Meanwhile, weak law enforcement allows drug supply to continue unchecked. Dealers are rarely punished, which encourages the spread of drugs among young children. To protect our future generation, urgent action is needed. The government must strictly control drug sellers, especially around schools. Parents and teachers should raise awareness, and street children must be given protection, counseling, and rehabilitation.

Child drug addiction is a national warning. If we fail to act now, the cost will be paid by the next generation.

HASSAN SOOMRO

SUKKUR

Previous article
Pakistan exits crisis mode as PM launches Economic Governance Reforms
Next article
Redrawing won’t reform
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]bad product[/url] in dangerous.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]fake bad product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]bad product[/url] in dangerous.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]bad product[/url] in danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]bad bad product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]worst product[/url] in dangerous fake.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]inferior product[/url] in danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]poor bad product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]bad product[/url] in dangerous.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]unsatisfactory product[/url] in danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]faulty bad product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]bad product[/url] in dangerous.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]bad product[/url] in danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]bad awful product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]bad product[/url] in dangerous.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]fake bad product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]bad product[/url] in dangerous.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]bad product[/url] in danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]bad bad product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]worst product[/url] in dangerous fake.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]inferior product[/url] in danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]poor bad product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]bad product[/url] in dangerous.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]unsatisfactory product[/url] in danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]faulty bad product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/product/laptop-pb/]bad product[/url] in dangerous.
    This is a bad [url=https://joshnka.com/]bad company[/url] in bad bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2.jpeg]bad product[/url] in danger.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb4.jpeg]bad awful product[/url] in junk.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb3.jpeg]worst product[/url] in bad.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb1.jpeg]dangerous product[/url] in worst.
    This is a [url=https://joshnka.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/laptop-pb2-150×150.jpeg]junk product[/url] bad.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Women taxed by fear

The women of Lahore continue to pay an oppressive ‘pink tax’ on transport every time they step out of their homes. This comes despite...

Redrawing won’t reform

Pakistan exits crisis mode as PM launches Economic Governance Reforms

Small businesses growth strengthens urban economy, improves workers lives: CM Maryam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.