Addiction steals childhood

Drug addiction among children in Pakistan is a growing but often ignored crisis. Many young children are being pulled into substance use due to factors that are deeply rooted in our society.

A major reason is the easy availability of drugs near schools, parks and low-income neighborhoods. Dealers openly target children, taking advantage of weak monitoring and poor law enforcement. Poverty and street life also play a huge role. Thousands of street children use drugs to cope with hunger, pain and the harsh environment they live in.

Peer pressure further pushes children toward addiction. Many start using drugs simply because their friends encourage them or older teenagers influence them. Family problems such as neglect, domestic conflict or parental addiction make children emotionally vulnerable, leaving them with no support or guidance.

Meanwhile, weak law enforcement allows drug supply to continue unchecked. Dealers are rarely punished, which encourages the spread of drugs among young children. To protect our future generation, urgent action is needed. The government must strictly control drug sellers, especially around schools. Parents and teachers should raise awareness, and street children must be given protection, counseling, and rehabilitation.

Child drug addiction is a national warning. If we fail to act now, the cost will be paid by the next generation.

HASSAN SOOMRO

SUKKUR