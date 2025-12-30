Smog crisis sickens millions across Punjab in 2025

LAHORE: More than 20 million people across Punjab were affected by smog and hazardous air quality in 2025, as prolonged winter pollution turned into a major public health emergency.

Lahore was the worst hit, with over 600,000 residents seeking medical treatment for smog-related illnesses. Other major urban centres, including Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, collectively reported more than 1.8 million cases, according to health officials.

Children, senior citizens, daily-wage workers and people with existing medical conditions were among the most vulnerable. Hospitals and clinics reported a sharp rise in respiratory problems, with patients suffering from asthma attacks, chronic bronchitis, pneumonia and persistent coughing.

Doctors also observed a worsening of long-term illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes and glaucoma, as extended exposure to polluted air placed additional strain on already fragile health. Eye-related complaints were widespread, with many patients reporting burning, redness, excessive watering and dry eye disease. Throat irritation, skin allergies and cardiovascular complications also increased significantly during peak smog periods.

Throughout the winter, Lahore repeatedly recorded hazardous Air Quality Index readings, often surpassing limits recommended by the World Health Organisation. Experts attributed the severity of the smog to vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust and seasonal crop burning, combined with cold temperatures that trapped pollutants close to the ground from October through February.

Health department figures highlighted the scale of the crisis beyond the provincial capital. Faisalabad recorded about 400,000 cases linked to asthma, bronchitis and skin allergies. In Multan, nearly 350,000 people sought treatment for pneumonia, throat and eye problems. Gujranwala reported around 300,000 cases involving respiratory and heart-related conditions, while Rawalpindi documented 250,000 patients with infections and eye complaints.

Sialkot recorded roughly 200,000 cases of chronic coughing, eye irritation and skin allergies. Across smaller cities and towns, an estimated 8.9 million people suffered from a range of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

In response, the provincial government introduced emergency measures, including temporary closures of schools and markets, restrictions on industrial activity, water sprinkling on roads and construction sites, and traffic controls aimed at reducing emissions. Air quality monitoring was expanded, and residents were advised to limit outdoor activities and wear protective masks during severe smog days.

Health experts, however, warned that these short-term steps fall far short of what is needed. They called for sustained action such as tighter regulation of industrial emissions, cleaner fuel standards, improved public transport and strict enforcement against agricultural burning.

Officials from the Environment Protection Department cautioned that repeated exposure to fine particulate matter like PM2.5 can cause irreversible damage to the lungs, eyes and heart, turning smog into a long-term health threat rather than a seasonal problem.

The 2025 smog season exposed deep gaps in pollution control and environmental planning. As Punjab looks toward 2026, experts stress that without coordinated and lasting reforms, millions will continue to pay the price with their health, livelihoods and quality of life.