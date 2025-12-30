Section 144 imposed in Murree ahead of New Year

MURREE: The district police have imposed Section 144 in Murree to ensure public safety and maintain law and order ahead of New Year celebrations.

According to the District Police Officer, the restrictions will remain in effect from December 31 to January 1. During this period, access to Mall Road and GPO Chowk will be limited to families only, while individuals without families will not be allowed entry to Mall Road.

Visitors who do not meet the entry criteria have been advised to celebrate New Year’s festivities in nearby areas, including New Murree, Galiyat and other designated locations.

The police have also imposed a strict ban on aerial firing, fireworks, consumption of alcohol and any form of disorderly conduct. Authorities warned that violators would face strict legal action.

Tourists have been urged to follow traffic rules and cooperate with law enforcement officials. In case of emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact helpline 15.

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced that Section 144 will also remain enforced in Rawalpindi until January 1. Security measures have been heightened in the city, with a complete ban on rallies, processions and public gatherings.

Authorities said that on New Year’s night, gatherings, aerial firing and fireworks will be prohibited. Action will also be taken against loud music systems, use of loudspeakers, hooliganism and one-wheeling.