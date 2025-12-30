Punjab launches country’s largest tractor scheme under Nawaz Sharif’s vision: Punjab CM

CM Maryam Nawaz says historic scheme aims at strengthening farmers economy, enhancing agricultural productivity

LAHORE: Under the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has launched Pakistan’s largest tractor scheme, setting a new national record with the distribution of 30,000 tractors to farmers.

The Chief Minister said that the historic scheme aims to strengthen farmers economically and enhance agricultural productivity across the province. Under the first phase of the Chief Minister Tractor Programme, 10,000 tractors with 50 to 75 horsepower have already been provided to farmers.

She said that the second phase, which includes 10,000 tractors with 75 to 85 horsepower, has been completed through a transparent balloting process, while the distribution of tractors is currently under way. The Punjab government is providing a subsidy of up to Rs1 million per high-horsepower tractor. A total subsidy of Rs10 billion has been allocated for the high-power tractor scheme.

Maryam Nawaz announced that the third phase of the tractor scheme will be launched in January, under which applications will soon be invited for the provision of 50 to 55 horsepower tractors to farmers. In addition, large tractors ranging from 100 to 120 horsepower will be provided on interest-free loans under the High-Tech Farm Mechanisation Financing Programme.

The chief minister said the objective of providing tractors to Punjab’s farmers is to ensure economic self-reliance and achieve higher agricultural output. “Farmers becoming owners of their own tractors is a matter of great happiness,” she said, adding that the Punjab government is supporting farmers from sowing to the sale of crops.

She further said that by providing modern agricultural machinery, Punjab will move towards self-sufficiency in agriculture. “Instead of hollow slogans, we are practically standing by our farmers,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif added.

CM Expresses Condolences over passing of Bangladesh’s Khaleda Zia

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, Khaleda Zia.

The Chief Minister conveyed her condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family of Khaleda Zia and to the people of Bangladesh. She said that Pakistan stands with its Bangladeshi brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.