Private sector students in Punjab included in free laptop programme

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to expand its laptop distribution scheme to include students enrolled in private educational institutions, with 10,000 laptops to be provided under the initiative, according to Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

While reviewing the Education Department’s performance, Hayat said the provincial leadership has declared 2025 a year focused on strengthening education, continuing the reform-driven approach adopted last year. He said the goal is to improve access, quality and governance across the education sector.

The minister said the department eliminated nearly two million ghost enrolments and addressed teacher shortages by rationalising around 26,000 teaching posts. He added that wide-ranging reforms were introduced, including updates to syllabi, changes in examination systems and the shift of education boards to e-marking.

He noted that early childhood education was prioritised, with Early Childhood Education rooms established in 10,000 schools. He added that around 1.1 million students are benefiting daily from the government’s nutrition programme.

According to Hayat, 268 schools were upgraded across Punjab, while decisions were concluded in 37 cases related to harassment complaints involving teachers.

He further said that merit-based appointments of principals in 450 colleges and vice-chancellors in 29 universities have been completed under the current administration led by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

News Desk

