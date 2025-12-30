PM, President condemn reported targeting of Russian President’s residence as ‘heinous act’

Premier Shehbaz slams ‘heinous’ targeting of Putin’s residence, warning act threatens ongoing peace efforts

Says Pakistan rejects all forms of violence acts intended to undermine security and threaten peace

President Zardari cautions such incidents risk undermining ongoing efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict

Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack, Kyiv denies claim with Lavrov warns alleged attack will not go unanswered

ISLAMABAD/MOSCOW: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Zardari on Tuesday condemned reports of an attempted attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, terming it a “heinous act” and warning that such actions pose a grave threat to peace, security and stability at a time when efforts to end the Ukraine war are underway.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Pakistan condemns the reported targeting of the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation.”

He said such a “heinous act constitutes a grave threat to peace, security and stability, particularly at a time when efforts aimed at peace are underway.”

“We reiterate our firm rejection of all forms of violence and acts intended to undermine security and threaten peace,” he added.

While the premier did not name any country, Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack President Putin’s residence and has vowed retaliation—a claim Kyiv dismissed as baseless and aimed at derailing ongoing peace efforts.

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of an attack on the residence of President Vladimir Putin, cautioning that such incidents risk undermining ongoing efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In a statement issued from the Presidency on Tuesday, the President said that at a critical moment, when talks to end the war are at a sensitive stage, actions that escalate tensions are extremely counterproductive.

He urged both sides to exercise the highest degree of restraint and to direct their actions towards the success of dialogue and diplomacy.

President Zardari emphasised that peace remains the only viable path forward and that restraint and responsibility are essential to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

The sharp exchanges between the two warring neighbours on Monday, including Moscow’s statement that it was reviewing its stance in negotiations in response to the alleged attack, dealt a fresh blow to prospects for peace in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said President Putin informed him about the alleged incident during a phone call on Monday morning, adding that it had angered the Russian leader. However, Trump reiterated his belief that a peace deal could still be within reach.

“It’s one thing to be offensive,” Trump told reporters. “It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that. And I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it.”

On Sunday, Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida and said the two sides were “getting a lot closer, maybe very close” to an agreement to end the war, although “thorny” territorial issues remained unresolved.

On Monday, President Putin struck a defiant tone, instructing his forces to press ahead with efforts to seize full control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. The Kremlin also reiterated demands for Kyiv to withdraw its troops from the remaining areas of the eastern Donbas region under Ukrainian control.

According to a Kremlin aide, Putin told Trump during their phone call that Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, was reviewing its negotiating stance following the reported drone attack. Zelenskiy dismissed Russia’s claim as “a complete fabrication,” accusing Moscow of refusing to take the necessary steps to end the war.

After the call with Putin, Trump told reporters outside his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, that he had no additional information about the alleged attack.

“I don’t like it, it’s not good,” Trump said. Asked whether US intelligence agencies had confirmed the incident, he replied, “We’ll find out.”

Russia signals tougher stance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine had attempted to attack President Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region, west of Moscow, on December 28–29 using 91 long-range drones, all of which were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defences.

Lavrov said no one was injured and no damage was caused. He described the alleged attack as “state terrorism” and warned that it would not go unanswered.

“Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” he said, adding that targets for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces had already been selected.

Reuters said it could not independently verify Lavrov’s claims, noting that neither he nor other Russian officials provided evidence of the alleged attack. It was also unclear where President Putin was at the time.

Lavrov said the incident occurred while discussions on a possible peace deal were underway and that Russia would review its negotiating position but would not abandon talks.

Denying any involvement, President Zelenskiy accused Russia of laying the groundwork for strikes on Ukrainian government facilities.

“It is clear that we had a meeting with Trump yesterday, and it is clear that for the Russians, if there is no scandal between us and America and we are making progress, it is a failure for them, because they do not want to end this war,” Zelenskiy told reporters via WhatsApp.

“I am sure they are simply preparing the ground for strikes, probably on the capital, probably on government buildings,” he added.