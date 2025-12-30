PIA set to restart Islamabad–London service after long suspension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines has announced that it will resume direct flights between Islamabad and London from March 29, 2026, ending a six-year suspension of its London operations.

According to an airline spokesperson, PIA will operate four flights per week on the Islamabad–London route. The service will be run through Heathrow Airport, with arrivals and departures scheduled at Terminal 4.

The restored London service is expected to provide greater convenience to passengers, who currently rely on PIA’s three weekly flights to Manchester for travel to the United Kingdom.

The announcement follows confirmation that the airline has secured approval for four weekly landing and take-off slots at Heathrow. These slots had previously been temporarily allocated to Turkish Airlines to prevent their forfeiture while PIA’s UK operations remained suspended.

With regulatory restrictions easing, the airline has formally notified Heathrow authorities of its plan to restart flights from March 2026.

The move also comes in the wake of PIA’s recent privatisation, under which a 75 percent stake was acquired by a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation. The consortium, which purchased the airline for Rs135 billion, has announced plans to expand the fleet to 64 aircraft in phases.

Additionally, Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited has joined the investor group, bringing financial backing and corporate expertise, and is set to play a role in the airline’s management structure.