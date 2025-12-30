Pakistan unveils first ‘Deca-Archic Phygital Literacy Model’

LAHORE: Pakistan has stepped into the global debate on the future of education with the unveiling of what is being described as the first comprehensive phygital literacy framework, following a high-level discussion at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The discussion took place between Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, and renowned interdisciplinary researcher Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi, focusing on the launch of the Deca-archic Phygital Literacy Model.

According to a spokesperson for Asia & Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA), the model provides a structured conceptual framework for integrating ‘In Real Life’ (IRL) education systems with ‘In Virtual Life’ (IVL) education systems, while preserving their distinct operational and cognitive boundaries.

At the core of the model is a clear demarcation between what Prof Hafi terms the Real Life Data (RLD) System and the Cyber-space Data (CSD) system. To explain and manage the interaction between the two, the model introduces a novel analytical concept referred to as ‘Phygital Differential Calculus’, aimed at evaluating how learners process information across physical and digital environments.

The framework seeks to address two major challenges emerging from rapid digitisation:

First, bridging the widening gaps between real-world and cyberspace information-processing mechanisms; and second, enabling learners to critically assess the credibility, intent and purpose of algorithmically generated and integrated digital content.

The model also cautions against an unchecked shift towards cyberspace-dominated data systems, warning that over-reliance on digital platforms may erode foundational educational principles if not properly balanced. In this context, it outlines two distinct literacy patterns within phygital learning: a cognitively perceptual pattern, which relates to deeper understanding and reasoning, and an ostensibly perceptual pattern, which reflects surface-level engagement with information.

One of the model’s defining features is its emphasis on preserving the fundamental fabric of education. The Deca-archic Phygital Literacy Model is structured around ten interlinked ‘archs’, including existential, definitional, circumstantial, experiential, contextual, sequential, longitudinal, latitudinal and cross-sectional dimensions, offering a multi-layered approach to learning design and policy development.

Phygital literacy — an emerging concept combining physical and digital modes of learning — has previously been explored by international scholars such as Santiago Batista-Toledo and Diana Gavilan of the Complutense University of Madrid, who contributed early theoretical frameworks. Institutions such as Columbia University, Stanford University, and Bocconi University are among the few global forums working in related domains, with Bocconi often cited as a pioneering centre.

Within this evolving landscape, AOPDA maintains that Pakistan’s Deca-archic model represents a significant advancement, positioning the country as a meaningful contributor to 21st-century educational transformation.

Prof Hafi is widely regarded as a polymath researcher with interests spanning education theory, digital epistemology and interdisciplinary systems thinking. His work has focused on developing frameworks that reconcile technological advancement with human cognition, ethics and educational fundamentals, particularly in post-digital societies.

Following its formal launch, the Deca-archic Phygital Literacy Model is expected to be presented at national and international academic platforms, including the National Postdoctoral Academia (NPA), AOPDA, the South Asian Interdisciplinary Research Initiative (SAIRI) and UNESCO, among others.

In a felicitation message, Dr. Ekanayake Mudiyanselage Navaratne, Senior Provost of AOPDA and a former adviser to three presidents of Sri Lanka as well as a United Nations adviser during the 2004-05 tsunami response, described the model as “a ground-breaking contribution” and “a monumental breakthrough for emerging educational blends.”

“Congratulations for being so far-sighted by presenting a paramount climax of the 21st century’s transformative approach,” he said in his message.