Pakistan condemns Israel’s ‘unlawful’ recognition of Somaliland at UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel’s “direct assault” on Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity, warning that Tel Aviv’s “unlawful” recognition of the “Somaliland” region could destabilize the Horn of Africa, undermine Mogadishu’s sovereignty and weaken Somalia’s political cohesion, as the UN Security Council debated recent developments related to the move.

“The ‘Somaliland’ region remains an integral, inseparable, and inalienable part of Somalia. No external actor has either the legal standing or the moral authority to alter that fundamental reality,” Ambassador Usman Jadoon, Pakistan’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the 15-member Council.

“Any action that diverts attention, weakens cohesion, or fuels division is profoundly irresponsible,” he added.

The Pakistani envoy said Israel’s prolonged occupation of Palestinian land has remained a central source of instability and conflict in the Middle East for decades, warning that such destabilizing conduct was now being exported to the Horn of Africa.

Most speakers during the debate decried Israel’s decision in clear terms, with only the United States and Israel defending the move.

Israel “has the same right to conduct diplomatic relations as any other sovereign State,” United States Deputy Permanent Representative Tammy Bruce told the Council. However, she clarified that Washington had made no announcement regarding recognition of “Somaliland” and that there had been no change in US policy.

Israel’s announcement triggered broad regional and international pushback, including a joint statement by 20 Middle Eastern, Asian and African countries rejecting and condemning the action. Pakistan is among the signatories. Regional organizations and partners—including the League of Arab States, the Eastern African Community, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the European Union—also reiterated the need to respect Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In his remarks, Ambassador Jadoon reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering and steadfast” support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

He noted that Somalia, under the forward-looking vision and leadership of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has made notable progress in national reconciliation, constitutional reform and the revitalization of state institutions. Positive developments in the financial sector, particularly efforts related to economic legislation and preparations for inclusive, one-person-one-vote elections, were highlighted as important steps toward consolidating Somali democracy and stability.

The Pakistani envoy further said the phased two-year transition of the United Nations presence in Somalia is progressing smoothly, with responsibilities under the first phase of the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) already handed over and the roadmap for the second and final phase finalized. The Mission is scheduled to conclude operations on Oct 31, 2026.

“This positive momentum must be protected and reinforced, not undermined by actions that risk fragmenting the country and reversing hard-won progress,” he cautioned.

Pakistan, he said, also acknowledges the sacrifices and resilience of the Somali people and their security forces, supported by AU-UN missions, in confronting the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab and its affiliates, reaffirming continued support for Somalia’s security sector and stabilization efforts.

“At this pivotal juncture, when Somalia is focused on defeating extremism, any action that diverts attention, weakens cohesion or fuels division is profoundly irresponsible,” Ambassador Jadoon reiterated.

Against the backdrop of Israel’s previous references to “Somaliland” as a possible destination for the deportation of Palestinians, particularly from Gaza, he described Israel’s recognition of the region as “deeply troubling.”

Pakistan, he said, unequivocally rejects any proposals or plans aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians, noting that Security Council Resolution 2803, which endorsed US President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, explicitly states that “no one will be forced to leave Gaza.”

“Any actions that advocate or imply displacement or resettlement not only violate international law but also undermine the prospects for a just and lasting peace,” the Pakistani envoy warned.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, he said lasting peace and stability can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Earlier, Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman — speaking also on behalf of Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone—condemned Israel’s recognition of “so-called ‘Somaliland’” as a “flagrant assault” on Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

He stressed that the region is legally incapable of entering into any agreement or arrangement with another country, declaring any such purported arrangements “null and void” and a direct violation of the UN Charter, the foundational principles of the African Union and international law.

“This act of aggression is aimed at encouraging fragmentation of Somalia,” Ambassador Osman said, urging all member states to condemn the move unequivocally.

Citing official statements concerning the forced relocation of Palestinians, the Somali envoy also rejected “any attempt by Israel to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza to the north-west region of Somalia.”

“This utter disdain for law and morality must stop now,” he added.