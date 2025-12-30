Old rivalry leaves six dead in separate Peshawar shootings

PESHAWAR: Six people were killed in two separate firing incidents in Peshawar on Tuesday, with police saying both attacks were the result of longstanding personal rivalries.

The shootings took place within the limits of Tehkal and Sarband police stations, according to officials. In the first incident, three members of the same family were shot dead in the Tehkal area near University Road after an armed confrontation with rival groups.

Police said the victims were targeted due to an old enmity, though the precise motive behind the dispute was still being investigated. The attackers fled the scene after the firing, and no arrests had been made by the time this report was filed.

In a second incident, three more people were killed in Sarband police station limits, also in what police described as a clash rooted in a long-running feud. Officials said both sides exchanged gunfire, resulting in fatalities before police could reach the area.

Law enforcement authorities confirmed that separate cases had been registered, and investigations were under way to identify and apprehend those involved. Police said efforts were being made to trace suspects using available evidence and eyewitness accounts.

Residents of both localities reported panic following the shootings, while police increased patrolling in the affected areas to prevent further violence. Officials said the incidents reflected the continued challenge posed by unresolved personal disputes and the easy availability of firearms.

Meanwhile, police referred to a separate security operation carried out earlier in the city as part of ongoing efforts to curb violent crime. On December 29, 2025, five suspected criminals were killed during a police encounter in the Daudzai area of Peshawar.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Dr Saeed, the suspects were involved in multiple cases of targeted killings and attacks on law enforcement personnel. He said the individuals belonged to a gang led by Najam-ul-Hassan, also known as Pinay, and were wanted by several police stations across the province.

The CCPO said the encounter occurred during an intelligence-based operation launched after receiving information about the presence of armed suspects in the area. Police claimed the suspects opened fire on the raiding team, prompting retaliatory action.

Authorities said the group was also accused of targeting social and political figures in previous incidents. Weapons were reportedly recovered from the site, and further investigation was under way to establish links to other criminal cases.

Police officials maintained that operations against violent groups would continue and urged the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious activity, stressing that unchecked rivalries and armed disputes remained a serious threat to public safety in the city.