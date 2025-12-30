Major martyred, 5 terrorists neutralized during Bajaur operation: ISPR

CDF Field Marshal Munir, Interior Minister, commander Peshawar Corps and other senior military and civil officers attend funeral for martyred Major Adeel Zaman

RAWALPINDI: A major-ranked officer was martyred while five Indian proxy terrorists were neutralized during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa‘s Bajaur district, said the military’s media wing in a statement on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “The military identified the martyred officer as 36-year-old Major Adeel Zaman from Dera Ismail Khan, while during the operation, security forces also killed five terrorists.”

ISPR

On 29 December 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in area of Khar, Bajaur District, Pakistan on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to India Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. During the conduct of operation,…

“On December 29, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Khar, Bajaur district, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij,” it said.

“Fitna al-Khwarij” is a term designated for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of the operation, due to effective engagement by own troops five Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” said the statement.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Adeel Zaman (age: 36 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan District), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

The statement further said that security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, who remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians”.

Following the operation, security forces conducted a sanitisation operation to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

“The relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan) by the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” added the statement.

Funeral prayers offered

The funeral prayers of Major Adeel were offered at Peshawar Garrison later in the evening. Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Commander Peshawar Corps and other senior military and civil officers were in attendance.

ISPR

The funeral prayer of Major Adeel Zaman Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly against Fitna al Khwarij in Khar, Bajaur District, was offered at Peshawar Garrison today. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS &…

Paying rich tribute to the officer’s sacrifice, Field Marshal Munir highlighted that the “martyrs of Pakistan Army are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices will forever be remembered,” said a statement by the military’s media wing.

Senior military and civil leadership at the funeral prayers of martyred Major Adeel. —ISPR

“He prayed for the elevation of the Shaheed’s ranks in Jannah and for patience and strength for the family.”

“Major Adeel Zaman Shaheed laid down his life in the line of duty while leading from the front. Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolute in their commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices further strengthen the nation’s resolve,” added the statement.

The martyred officer will be laid to rest at his native town in Dera Ismail Khan.

Last month, at least 22 terrorists were killed and several were injured in Bajaur district during a successful counter-insurgency operation carried out by security forces.

The IBO in Bajaur’s village of Gadar was termed a “major success” by the security sources in a statement and was carried out “based on highly classified information”.

Last year, the federal government, in a meeting comprising top civilian and military leaders, announced a comprehensive, nationwide anti-militant operation codenamed ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ to mitigate a rise in attacks on security forces by militant groups.