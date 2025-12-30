Madaris banned from collecting convocation funds from students

LAHORE: Wifaq ul Madaris al-Arabia Pakistan has prohibited Islamic seminaries across the country from collecting money from students for annual convocation ceremonies, citing financial exploitation and practices it described as contrary to Islamic values.

In a directive issued to the administrations of both male and female madaris, the federation said it had observed growing irregularities in annual religious gatherings, commonly organised under the titles Khatm-e-Bukhari and Takmeel-e-Hifz-ul-Quran.

The letter noted that students, many of whom belong to poor or lower-middle-income families, were being asked to contribute large sums to finance these events, placing an undue financial burden on them. The federation said such collections were unacceptable and violated the foundational principles on which religious seminaries operate.

Wifaq ul Madaris expressed concern over how the funds were being used in certain institutions. It said reports indicated that collected money was spent on expensive clothing for administrators and teachers, while in some cases gold jewellery was purchased for female administrators. The federation said such expenditures were incompatible with the values of simplicity and sincerity expected of religious institutions.

The letter also pointed to other practices it described as excessive, including the purchase of identical costly outfits for students, elaborate feasts for guests, the use of funds for Umrah pilgrimages, the purchase of motorcycles for administrators or Quran teachers, and the preparation of large decorative cakes for ceremonies.

It said these trends had stripped religious gatherings of their seriousness, spiritual focus and moral discipline.

Warning of wider consequences, the federation said the continuation of such practices could lead to further ethical and administrative problems within madaris. It directed seminary administrations to immediately stop collecting funds from students and ensure that convocation events remain simple, dignified and centred on religious purpose.

Wifaq ul Madaris also advised institutions to avoid using the title Khatm-e-Bukhari Sharif for such events and instead adopt alternative names such as Annual Dastar Bandi or Chadar Pushi ceremonies.

The federation cautioned that any future evidence of money being taken from students for annual ceremonies would result in disciplinary action against the concerned seminary, signalling a stricter enforcement approach going forward.