LHC petition challenges notification allowing Basant in Lahore

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday challenging the Punjab government’s notification permitting the celebration of Basant in Lahore, citing public safety risks and past fatal incidents linked to kite flying.

The petition was moved by the Judicial Activism Panel, which named the Punjab government and other relevant authorities as respondents. The petitioner contended that the notification issued by the Lahore deputy commissioner allowed three days of Basant celebrations despite repeated incidents of serious injuries and deaths caused by hazardous kite strings.

Referring to previous tragedies, the petitioner reminded the court that several people had lost their lives in earlier years after metal or chemical-coated strings slit their throats. It further stated that only two days ago, a two-year-old girl sustained injuries after coming into contact with a kite string, raising concerns about the effectiveness of safety measures.

The petition requested the court to direct the deputy commissioner to withdraw the notification permitting kite flying, arguing that allowing Basant posed a continued threat to public safety, particularly to children and motorcyclists.

On Monday, the Lahore deputy commissioner formally approved the celebration of Basant in the district from February 6 to 8, 2026, outlining conditions, restrictions and penalties for violations. The notification said kite flying would be permitted within Lahore’s territorial limits under specified terms aimed at preventing accidents.

According to the notification, the approval was granted under Section 6(1) of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2025, following consent from the provincial government. Authorities have maintained that the festival would be regulated through strict enforcement of safety rules.

The revival of Basant in Lahore after an 18-year ban followed the passage of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Bill, 2025, by the Punjab Assembly on December 24. The legislation paved the way for regulated kite flying after years of restrictions imposed due to safety concerns.

The Lahore High Court has yet to fix the petition for hearing.