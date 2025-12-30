How much money you need to immigrate to Canada in 2026

Canada continues to offer permanent residency opportunities to foreign nationals, including Pakistanis, through its Federal Skilled Worker Program under the Express Entry system.

According to official guidance, Canada selects skilled workers based on factors such as education, work experience, language proficiency and other eligibility criteria. Applicants seeking permanent residence must meet minimum requirements related to their profession’s National Occupational Classification, educational background, language ability and relevant work history.

Once these basic conditions are fulfilled, candidates are evaluated under a points-based selection framework. Applicants who score at least 67 points become eligible for the Federal Skilled Worker Program and can submit their profile to the Express Entry pool.

Points are awarded across several categories, including language skills, education, skilled work experience, age, arranged employment in Canada and adaptability. Strong performance across these areas increases the likelihood of qualifying for the program.

In addition to meeting the points threshold, applicants must show proof of sufficient settlement funds. This requirement is designed to ensure newcomers can support themselves and their families after arriving in Canada without financial difficulty.

The minimum funds required depend on family size. For a family of five, applicants must demonstrate at least 32,168 Canadian dollars. The requirement increases to 36,280 Canadian dollars for a six-member family and 40,392 Canadian dollars for a family of seven.

Applicants are advised to declare the full amount of funds available to them, if higher than the minimum threshold. Proof of funds must be backed by official documentation from banks or recognised financial institutions.