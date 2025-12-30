FBR launches tax evasion inquiry into Jama Taqseem actress

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has opened proceedings against a well-known Pakistani television and film actress over alleged large-scale income tax evasion spanning several years, according to official documents.

The investigation has been initiated by the FBR’s Lifestyle Monitoring Cell, which identified major discrepancies between the actress’s declared income and her reported lifestyle. Officials cited undeclared high-value spending, including luxury purchases, frequent foreign travel and other personal expenditures that were not reflected in her tax filings.

Based on preliminary findings, the authorities believe there has been substantial concealment of income, prompting recommendations for a detailed audit and formal action under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. The FBR is also weighing penalties and possible prosecution, citing indications of deliberate and repeated under-reporting.

According to tax records, the actress is a prominent public figure with leading roles in successful television dramas and films, including Sabaat, Sammi, Aangan, Nauroz, Naeem and Jama Taqseem. Her high public profile was further highlighted by a lavish wedding held in February 2025 that received extensive media coverage.

Investigators noted that she maintains a strong social media presence across multiple platforms, reinforcing her earning potential. FBR data also shows multiple international trips in recent years, including travel to Dubai, London and Bali.

An assessment of her wedding expenses, compiled from publicly available social media content, estimates total spending at around Rs67.7 million, covering venues, catering, clothing, jewellery and event production. Officials said none of these expenses were declared in her wealth statements or tax returns.

Although registered with the FBR since 2016, the actress’s declared income and assets do not appear sufficient to support the scale of her lifestyle and spending, according to investigators. The gap between reported earnings and actual expenditures has led authorities to conclude that the funds were likely sourced from unreported income.

The FBR has described the pattern of high-value spending over several years as systematic tax avoidance rather than an oversight, making the case liable under provisions relating to unexplained income and assets.

As part of the proposed action, tax officials have recommended a comprehensive audit covering tax years 2020 to 2025, issuance of notices seeking explanations for unexplained income, amended tax assessments, recovery of unpaid dues and the possible imposition of penalties. The actress may also be placed under enhanced lifestyle monitoring to ensure future compliance with tax laws.