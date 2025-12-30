China calls for dialogue, negotiation to resolve Ukraine crisis

BEIJING: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jiang Tuesday said that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis.

He made these remarks in response to a query during his regular briefing about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s statement regarding launch of an overnight drone attack targeting the presidential residence in Russia’s northwestern Novgorod region.

“We call on relevant parties to follow the principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no fanning the flames by any party, to promote de-escalation and to create conditions for the political settlement of the crisis,” he said.

China expresses deep condolences over Khaleda Zia’s death

Meanwhile, China expresses deep condolences over the passing of Ms Khaleda Zia and heartfelt sympathies to the interim government of Bangladesh and Ms Zia’s family, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Ms Khaleda Zia is an old and dear friend of the Chinese people and has long committed to China-Bangladesh friendship. While in office as the prime minister of Bangladesh, she made an active effort to develop China-Bangladesh ties and the two countries established the comprehensive partnership of cooperation featuring long-term friendship, equality, and mutual benefit, he said during his regular briefing.

Ms Zia’s important contribution to promoting China-Bangladesh friendship and the bilateral relationship will forever be remembered, he added.

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s former prime minister and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, passed away today.