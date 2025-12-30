Banks to observe public holiday on New Year’s Day

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan has announced that January 1, 2026, will be observed as a bank holiday across the country, with all banks and financial institutions closed for public dealings.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, the central bank said the holiday will apply to commercial banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks nationwide.

The SBP clarified, however, that the closure will be limited to public transactions only. Employees of banks, DFIs and microfinance banks will report to work as usual on the day.

According to the central bank, the annual bank holiday is intended to facilitate year-end financial adjustments and ensure a smooth rollover into the new financial year.