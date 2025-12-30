ANF seizes 21.6kg of narcotics in nationwide operations

RAWALPINDI/JAMRUD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out three operations across the country and arrested three suspects, including a woman seizing 21.6 kilograms of narcotics valued at more than 2.2 million rupees, the ANF spokesman said on Tuesday.

In an operation near educational institutions in Jamshoro, ANF officials recovered six kilograms of hashish from a woman. The suspect confessed to selling drugs to students.

Under its international drug interdiction drive, the ANF intercepted 600 grams of heroin at Bacha Khan International Airport from the luggage of a passenger travelling to Qatar.

In a separate domestic operation, ANF personnel apprehended a motorcycle rider near the Baleli check post in Quetta and recovered 15 kilograms of hashish from his possession. The accused have been booked under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and further investigations are underway.

In related development, the Jamrud Police conducted a successful operation on Tuesday thwarting an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a motorcycle. During the operation, police recovered seven kilograms of hashish and arrested two alleged drug smugglers.

According to police officials, the suspects were intercepted during routine patrolling.Upon searching the motorcycle, law enforcement personnel discovered a large quantity of hashish concealed on the vehicle.

Both accused were taken into custody, and a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the law. Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to determine the source and destination of the seized drugs and to identify other individuals involved in the smuggling network.Police have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing strict action against drug trafficking to ensure peace and safety in the region.