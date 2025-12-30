6th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2025 begins at Jinnah Polo Fields in memory of Sufi Haris

LAHORE: The sixth edition of the Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2025, sponsored by Master Paints and organised in the loving memory of the late Sufi Haris, began at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

The prestigious tournament commemorates the legacy of Sufi Muhammad Haris, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated polo players, who passed away last year. Born in 1965, Sufi Muhammad Haris was a multiple-time National Open winner and represented Pakistan at various international venues.

As a director of Master Paints, he played a significant role in promoting and supporting polo in the country. His younger brother, Sufi Muhammad Aamir, has represented Pakistan in the World Cup, while his son, Sufi Muhammad Haroon, has also claimed National Open honours, continuing the family’s rich polo tradition.

Two matches were played on the opening day, attracting a large number of spectators and families. Among those present were Club Secretary Major (R) Adil Sultan Rao, Master Paints Director Sufi Muhammad Haroon, along with prominent players and officials.

In the first match of the opening day, PB Polo Team defeated Rijas/Sheikhoo 8-6. Bilal Haye starred for PB Polo with six superb goals, while Sardar Mohsin Atta Khosa added two tremendous goals. Raja Samiullah delivered a brilliant performance for Rijas/Sheikhoo, striking a magnificent six goals with flair and precision, but his valiant effort ultimately went in vain as his side fell short of victory.

The second encounter of the opening day saw Diamond Paints edge past Team Balochistan 6-5 in a closely contested match. Raja Temur Nadeem and Raja Jalal Arsalan emerged as heroes of the match for Diamond Paints as both thrashed in three goals each. For Team Balochistan, Marcos Rivarola put on a stellar display by netting all five goals, but despite his outstanding individual effort, the result did not go in his team’s favour.