US eyes Pakistan as alternative to China in missile mineral supply

Pakistan has emerged as an unexpected point of interest for the United States as Washington looks to reduce its reliance on China for antimony, a critical mineral used in missiles, batteries, and flame retardants, according to a report by the Financial Times.

US buyers are increasingly seeking to diversify supply chains that are heavily dominated by China, particularly as prices of antimony trioxide have surged to nearly $40,000 per tonne, up sharply from around $26,000 in September 2024. The price spike has intensified efforts by Western governments and defence-linked companies to secure alternative and reliable sources.

Although Pakistan currently produces only a limited amount of antimony and holds about one percent of global reserves, as estimated by the United States Geological Survey, interest from US buyers has been growing. Pakistan-based Himalayan Earth Exploration has reportedly seen increased inquiries from American firms looking to source antimony from the country.

The opportunity has gained traction at senior levels, with intermediaries proposing the construction of a dedicated export terminal to ship antimony directly from Pakistan to the United States. In addition, US-based Strategic Metals has agreed to collaborate with Pakistan on critical minerals needed for defence, aerospace, and advanced technology sectors.

Despite the growing attention, Pakistan remains positioned at the lower end of the value chain. Most antimony extraction takes place through small-scale mining operations, with minimal refining or processing done locally. As a result, raw material is often exported at prices significantly below international market rates.

On the global stage, China continues to dominate antimony processing, with only a small number of smelters outside the country capable of handling the mineral at scale. Concerns have also been raised over traceability, as some antimony sold as Pakistani is believed to have been mined in Afghanistan and transported across the border through informal channels.

While antimony prices have eased slightly from their peak due to new supply from Southeast Asia and increased interest in substitute materials, US interest in Pakistan as a potential alternative supplier remains strong.