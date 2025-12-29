Punjab boards release Intermediate Part 2 results for second annual exams

LAHORE: All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education across Punjab have announced the Intermediate Part 2 results for the second annual examinations, bringing an end to the anxious wait for thousands of students who appeared in FA, FSC, ICS, and I.Com Part II exams earlier this year.

The Class 12 results are a crucial academic milestone, as students rely on these scores to make important decisions about their future education and career paths.

Students can check their Intermediate Part 2 results online by visiting the official websites of their respective boards. The results have been issued by BISE Lahore, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Multan, BISE DG Khan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, BISE Bahawalpur, and BISE Sahiwal.

Candidates also have the option to receive their results via SMS by sending their roll number to the designated code issued by their respective board. Lahore uses 800291, Gujranwala 800299, Rawalpindi 800296, Multan 800293, Sahiwal 800292, Faisalabad 800240, Sargodha 800290, DG Khan 800295, and Bahawalpur 800298.

Another method to access the results is through the official gazette released by the boards on result day. Students can download the gazette to search for their results, which is especially helpful for those who may have misplaced their roll numbers.