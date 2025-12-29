World

PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts joint drills around Taiwan

By Agencies

BEIJING: Multiple forces of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) started drills code-named “Justice Mission 2025” around Taiwan Island Monday, said Shi Yi, spokesperson for the theater command.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command is dispatching its Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force troops to conduct drills in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, southwest, southeast and east of Taiwan Island, Shi said.

The drills will focus on subjects of sea-air combat readiness patrol, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, blockade on key ports and areas, as well as all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain, CGTN quoted Shi as saying.

“With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities,” he said.

It is a stern warning against “Taiwan Independence” separatist forces and external interference, and a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity, he said.

Previous article
China to deliver humanitarian aid to displaced border residents in Cambodia, Thailand: Wang Yi
Next article
‘Invest in development, not destruction’, UN chief tells world leaders in New Year’s message
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Hamas confirms death of spokesman Abu Obeida, says he was killed...

GAZA STRIP: Hamas’s armed wing confirmed on Monday the death of its spokesperson, Abu Obeida, months after Israel announced he had been killed in...

CM Maryam spearheading transformative shift in Punjab’s agricultural landscape

Sannia Ashfaq gives shocking statement following Imad Wasim’s divorce filing

Youtube Rajab Butt beaten up outside Karachi court

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.