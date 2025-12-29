Nadia Afgan explains how her Sharpasand dialogue became iconic

Senior Pakistani television actress Nadia Afgan has shared the story behind the much-loved dialogue that has become one of the highlights of her performance in the drama Shar Pasand. Currently on air, the show has drawn praise for Afgan’s portrayal of Rubi, particularly her repeated line, “Farasat Ji Kaisey Ker Lete Hain Aap Yeh Sab,” which has resonated strongly with viewers.

Afgan, who rose to fame through classic PTV projects and the popular sitcom Shashlik, has appeared in numerous acclaimed dramas over the years, including Laadon Main Pali, Shehrezaat, Parizaad, Jafaa, Radd, Kabli Pulao, and Suno Chanda. Her role in Shar Pasand has once again put her in the spotlight.

Speaking in an interview with Hassan Choudhury on The Buzz on ARY Digital, Afgan explained that the now-famous dialogue evolved naturally during filming. She revealed that while the line appeared only a few times in the script, the team decided to repeat it because it suited Rubi’s personality, a woman deeply in awe of her husband.

Afgan recalled a similar experience during Suno Chanda, when director Aehsun Talish encouraged her to embrace a recurring phrase. At the time, she was hesitant, but the phrase went on to become a fan favourite. Remembering that advice, she chose not to resist this time and instead focused on delivering the line with different emotional shades, which helped it connect with audiences.

Reflecting on the response to her character, Afgan said she has been overwhelmed by the feedback. She added that although some viewers perceive Rubi as negative, she sees the character as someone driven purely by love. According to her, Rubi idolises her husband, considers herself deeply righteous, and believes that anyone around him does not treat him fairly.

Afgan credited the success of the dialogue and the character to emotional variation and relatability, noting that such dynamics are commonly seen in society and are perhaps why viewers connected so strongly with Rubi’s words.