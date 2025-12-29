Entertainment

Nadia Afgan explains how her Sharpasand dialogue became iconic

By News Desk

Senior Pakistani television actress Nadia Afgan has shared the story behind the much-loved dialogue that has become one of the highlights of her performance in the drama Shar Pasand. Currently on air, the show has drawn praise for Afgan’s portrayal of Rubi, particularly her repeated line, “Farasat Ji Kaisey Ker Lete Hain Aap Yeh Sab,” which has resonated strongly with viewers.

Afgan, who rose to fame through classic PTV projects and the popular sitcom Shashlik, has appeared in numerous acclaimed dramas over the years, including Laadon Main Pali, Shehrezaat, Parizaad, Jafaa, Radd, Kabli Pulao, and Suno Chanda. Her role in Shar Pasand has once again put her in the spotlight.

Speaking in an interview with Hassan Choudhury on The Buzz on ARY Digital, Afgan explained that the now-famous dialogue evolved naturally during filming. She revealed that while the line appeared only a few times in the script, the team decided to repeat it because it suited Rubi’s personality, a woman deeply in awe of her husband.

Afgan recalled a similar experience during Suno Chanda, when director Aehsun Talish encouraged her to embrace a recurring phrase. At the time, she was hesitant, but the phrase went on to become a fan favourite. Remembering that advice, she chose not to resist this time and instead focused on delivering the line with different emotional shades, which helped it connect with audiences.

Reflecting on the response to her character, Afgan said she has been overwhelmed by the feedback. She added that although some viewers perceive Rubi as negative, she sees the character as someone driven purely by love. According to her, Rubi idolises her husband, considers herself deeply righteous, and believes that anyone around him does not treat him fairly.

Afgan credited the success of the dialogue and the character to emotional variation and relatability, noting that such dynamics are commonly seen in society and are perhaps why viewers connected so strongly with Rubi’s words.

Previous article
Drone mishap injures Shae Gill during Islamabad show
Next article
Lahore board launches online rechecking process for Inter Part-II exams
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge Toshakhana 2 conviction in Islamabad High...

Couple appeals 17-year sentence over Bulgari jewellery case, calling verdict politically motivated and alleging bias in trial Appeals highlight compliance with 2018 Toshakhana...

Punjab boards release Intermediate Part 2 results for second annual exams

Abducted at three, woman discovered after four decades unaware she was missing

US eyes Pakistan as alternative to China in missile mineral supply

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.