Lahore to allow Basant under conditions as kite sales approved

LAHORE: The government has allowed the manufacture of kites and string in Lahore from December 30, while permitting their sale only between February 1 and February 8, under a conditional approval framework for celebrating Basant in 2026.

According to an official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, the festival will be observed on February 6, 7 and 8, 2026, subject to strict safety measures and regulatory controls aimed at preventing accidents and loss of life.

The notification states that standard operating procedures have been issued for the district administration, police, kite flying associations and the general public. It clarifies that Basant celebrations will be confined strictly within the limits of Lahore district and that kite flying will only be allowed on the designated dates under regulated conditions.

Authorities have fixed the sale period for kite-flying material from February 1 to February 8. Business owners and manufacturers have been permitted to begin preparations and related work from December 30, ahead of the restricted sales window.

However, the manufacturing and sale of spools, commonly known as charkhis, has been completely banned. Only string in the form of a “pana”, wound around a large paper ball, will be allowed. The use of nylon, plastic or metallic wire has been strictly prohibited.

The district administration has been directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the production, sale or use of hazardous kite string. Officials have been instructed to take legal action against violators without exception.

To regulate the process, the government has activated the e-Biz app and an online portal for the digital registration of kite and string manufacturers and sellers. Registration through the system has been made mandatory for all those involved in the business.

The notification also makes it compulsory for motorcyclists to install safety wires on their motorcycles to reduce the risk of throat injuries caused by stray kite strings during the festival period.

Limits have been imposed on the size of kites, and the notification warns that violations will lead to legal action. Police and district officers have been instructed to conduct crackdowns against the sale of banned kite sizes and prohibited string.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said Basant was a cultural festival associated with Lahore and that ensuring public safety was the administration’s responsibility. He said that the use of chemical-coated or sharp string would not be allowed under any circumstances.

He added that while business owners had been allowed to begin work from December 30, the protection of human life remained the government’s priority and no negligence would be tolerated. He urged parents to ensure that children do not use prohibited kite string.

The deputy commissioner also assured that law-abiding citizens would be provided full protection during the festival and that enforcement teams would remain active throughout the permitted period.

Kites used in Lahore are produced in different names and forms, with designs generally based on variations of rhombus and curved shapes, each associated with distinct local identification.